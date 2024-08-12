FREE PODCAST 8/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (8-13-2014) Roderick Strong interview sharing locker room stories, criticism of his promos, ROH and DGUSA insights, more (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (8-13-2014) to a PWTorch Livecast with host Pat McNeill interviewing Roderick Strong with live callers. They discuss ROH, DGUSA, criticism of his promos, locker room stories, and more. Plus, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, McNeill is joined by PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell for a discussion of the latest news, events, and more.
