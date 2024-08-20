FREE PODCAST 8/20 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann talk New Japan G1, CM Punk, Gunther-Orton, Pat McAfee, Hulk Hogan, more (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:
- New Japan G1 results including what to take from Zack Sabre Jr. winning and the pros and cons of that choice, plus what other options were there including Takeshita.
- Hulk Hogan’s latest misstep and whether this should be it for him in WWE.
- Is C.M. Punk struggling to gain traction as a character in WWE or is he in a solid place or is this all setting up a heel reinvention?
- The wristband journey with Punk the last few weeks.
- Other WWE topics including Bronson Reed, Braun Strowman, Jacob Fatu, Gunther-Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley-Dominik, New Day and Odyssey Jones, Wyatt Sicks, more.
- The tribute to Pat McAfee as he takes a mere break from WWE.
- A preview of AEW Dynamite.
NOTE: Later this week, we’ll post the AEW All In preview with Wade and Rich along with the Tony Khan media Q&A.
