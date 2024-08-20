FREE PODCAST 8/20 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann talk New Japan G1, CM Punk, Gunther-Orton, Pat McAfee, Hulk Hogan, more (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:

New Japan G1 results including what to take from Zack Sabre Jr. winning and the pros and cons of that choice, plus what other options were there including Takeshita.

Hulk Hogan’s latest misstep and whether this should be it for him in WWE.

Is C.M. Punk struggling to gain traction as a character in WWE or is he in a solid place or is this all setting up a heel reinvention?

The wristband journey with Punk the last few weeks.

Other WWE topics including Bronson Reed, Braun Strowman, Jacob Fatu, Gunther-Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley-Dominik, New Day and Odyssey Jones, Wyatt Sicks, more.

The tribute to Pat McAfee as he takes a mere break from WWE.

A preview of AEW Dynamite.

NOTE: Later this week, we’ll post the AEW All In preview with Wade and Rich along with the Tony Khan media Q&A.

