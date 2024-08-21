VIP AUDIO 8/21 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-20-2006): WWE Summerslam 2006 Post-Event Analysis: Cena-Edge, Orton-Hogan, McMahons-DX, Flair-Foley, Big Show-Sabu, more (58 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our WWE Summerslam PPV Roundtable from August 20, 2006. PWTorch editor Wade Keller was first joined by PWTorch’s James Caldwell for a 16 minute rapid-fire analysis. Then Wade was joined by Pat McNeill and Bruce Mitchell for a longer Roundtable analysis format. The show included John Cena vs. Edge in the main event, Randy Orton vs. Hulk Hogan, Vince & Shane McMahon vs. DX, Ric Flair vs. Mick Foley, Big Show vs. Sabu, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO