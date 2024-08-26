WWE YOUTUBE REVIEW: WWE ranks the top ten current WWE ring entrances with a few surprising entrants, including Joe Hendry and Trick Williams

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When you hear the name of a WWE wrestler, what is the first thing that you think of? Is it their epic title wins? Could it be their moveset and promo abilities? For some people, that’s what they think of when they hear Roman Reigns or The Rock’s name in conversation. But there are a lot of people that think of a wrestlers’ entrance and theme whenever someone gets mentioned.

WWE’s YouTube channel yesterday posted another video to their WWE Top 10 playlist. This week, they highlighted ten of the best entrances from current WWE wrestlers (and one faction), ranking them from ten to one.

There are a lot of great entrances in the WWE today, and this video showcases a lot of them. I thought this video was very effective in showcasing just how over a wrestler can be just by their entrances alone. You could really tell that the crowd was singing along, paying attention, and just having a great time when the wrestlers made their presence known in the arena.

The amount of audience participation involved in the entrances for Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes show a passion by the fanbase for top babyfaces that no promotion takes for granted. It shows that the people watching care about and show appreciation to the wrestlers that are in front of them. The graphics and colors really pop on the video boards, making the displays eye catching and appealing. This proves that WWE’s entrances are always must-see viewing.

Overall, this WWE Top 10 list shows that the entrances are something that WWE is excelling at right now. The wrestlers aren’t just getting over by wrestling, but they also have great entrances and themes to help them as well. Some people watching this video might even burst into song whenever they hear their favorite theme. This video was a nice way to show that entrances are a great way for a wrestler to gain popularity with the fans.

The top ten, according to WWE, are:

(1) Jey Uso

(2) The Rock

(3) Seth Rollins

(4) Cody Rhodes

(5) Jade Cargill

(6) The Wyatt Sicks

(7) Trick Williams

(8) Rhea Ripley

(9) Joe Hendry

(10) Roman Reigns

