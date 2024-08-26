FREE PODCAST 8/26 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss AEW vs. NXT and what it means for the industry, possible signings for AEW, the NWA’s new studio show, Reigns mystery, All Out (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (8-22-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss the breaking news this week of NXT expanding to a live two hour weekly show on USA Network and cover it from a wide array of angles including how it’ll affect AEW, ROH, Impact, and more. They also look at the All Out line-up and what it says about their roster depth, and what wrestlers are out there to add depth to AEW’s current roster with a walk through the top potential signings from each promotion out there. Also, what former WWE wrestlers could contribute to AEW’s roster. Then they shift to some talk about the NWA and happenings in WWE on Raw and Smackdown this week and a look at the King of the Ring so far and predictions.

