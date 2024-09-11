AEW ALL OUT HITS & MISSES: MJF vs. Garcia, MJF vs. Garcia, Danielson vs. Perry, Swerve vs. Hangman, Mercedes vs. Shida, Willow vs. Statlander, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

HITS

MJF vs. Daniel Garcia

This was a well worked match with, what has become, the typical MJF finish (aka the nut shot). I actually enjoyed the post-match angle because it didn’t make Garcia look like a dumb babyface. Sure, he was willing to accept what everyone saw as an insincere handshake. But, his guard was up and he didn’t get fooled by the attack from MJF.

I assume MJF is taking some time off now to sell this attack. He didn’t return all that long ago so I’m not sure I’m a fan of that. Word is that Garcia still hasn’t signed a new contract and that’s why he didn’t go over. I think it still works even if Garcia didn’t and the feud can continue when MJF is back and if Garcia signs a new deal with AEW. I’d like to think that this angle was done assuming that Garcia will be re-signing. But, crazier things have happened.

The Young Bucks vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta (AEW Tag Titles)

I really enjoyed this match and was hopeful we might even see a title change to get the Blackpool Combat Club another set of titles as they had been gaining some momentum lately. However, considering what played out later in the show I now see why that didn’t happen. I wouldn’t call the match memorable by any means but it was a solid tag title match on a major AEW show.

Will Ospreay vs. Pac (International Title):

This was a very fun match and probably a match of the year contender. Pac is very underrated in the ring and as a character. I’m hoping he’ll be featured more going forward as he hasn’t been featured very prominently in the first five years of AEW. Perhaps his new role w/ the remnants of the BCC will give him that spotlight.

There’s nothing I can say about this match that probably hasn’t been said so far this week. Ospreay continues to be tremendous and helps elevate the International Title. I still hold out hope that eventually the International Title will be merged with the World and/or Continental Title and these titles get consolidated. I don’t expect it but I can dream.

Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander (Chicago Street Fight)

These two had the very unenviable task of following Ospreay and Pac and absolutely killed it considering the spot that they were put in. There was no lull in action or excitement from the crowd. I don’t know if CMLL didn’t want this to be a title match or if AEW booking dictated that Statlander going over caused it to not be a title match but I’d love to see more of these two going at it and I think we’re going to get that. Kudos to Statlander and Nightingale on pulling off the feat of following another spectacular match.

Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Mark Briscoe (Continental Title)

This was a minor hit. There really wasn’t any heat to the match but all four worked hard to put on a good match. Ultimately, you have to believe that this is leading to Takeshita challenging Okada for the Continental Title. I also wouldn’t be surprised to see Hangman Page go after Okada as well sooner or later. From what we’ve seen this past week or so, the smart money is on Takeshita. Although the match was enjoyable, this would be a candidate for one of the matches I might’ve trimmed from the show (a bit more on that later).

Bryan Danielson vs. Jack Perry (AEW Title)

I’ll start by saying that this was a very good match. Having said that, at no point did I (or probably anyone) believe that Perry was going to beat Danielson this soon after his title win and especially with the stipulation that Danielson is retiring (well, sorta) when he he does get beat. The lack of heat and suspense hurt the match but it was still good and I think Perry got something out of it in defeat.

The post-match angle was more intriguing than the match itself. It could be argued that Jon Moxley and (almost) the rest of the BCC was something that should’ve been seen coming a mile away. Honestly, it didn’t hit me until Moxley made his way into the ring that it was gonna happen. I’m not quite sure what that says about me, but I digress. The attack was mostly well done and I was not part of the pro wrestling community that hated the suffocation part of the angle. I’ll touch more on that a bit later.

It definitely leads to some intrigue and I do like that Wheeler Yuta did remain loyal to Danielson. This could be the last big angle of Danielson’s full-time career. I suppose it makes sense that he goes out working with some guys that he’s probably closest to in AEW.

Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page (Lights Out Cage Match)

Page and Strickland may forever be “married” for the rest of their pro wrestling careers and I’d be more than okay with that. They have a natural chemistry and might be AEW’s version of Steve Austin-The Rock in terms of that chemistry and the heat that comes with their feuds. It could be argued that they went “over the top” with the hypodermic needles and the unprotected chair shot (presumable with a heavily gimmicked chair).

First, let me go on record, I am not a fan of unprotected head shots and things that could cause concussions and CTE down the road. Putting that aside, there was a jump cut for a reason and I did appreciate that. It happened right at impact of the chair and Swerve’s head. Watching it back, you can see that that chair was carefully used each time before so that it probably wouldn’t fall apart. I have no inside information, but this alone leads me to believe that this chair had to be heavily gimmicked.

In terms of it being ultra violent and “over the top” I’d have to say that this was a blood feud and it had to have this level of violence. No, it’s not for everyone. Part of it even made me a bit uncomfortable. But, it was very well done and both guys deserve a lot of credit. Much like at the end of “The Dark Knight” (a Marvel guy like me quoting a DC movie, yikes) I could see either of these guys saying to each other “I think you and I are destined to do this forever.”

MISSES

Mercedes Mone vs. Hikaru Shida (TBS Title)

This match left me disappointed considering how well I know these two can work in the ring. The crowd didn’t help also as they seemed to dip here for the first time all night and perhaps got tired. Mostly the match felt disjointed in spots and I wasn’t a fan of the finish with Shida having the internal dilemma on whether or not to use the kendo stick. If she uses it, she’s obviously disqualified. I also think Kamille being banned from ringside actually hurt the match. There’ve been hints lately that Shida is turning heel. Kamille getting involved and costing Shida the match could’ve helped been something that pushed her over the edge for that turn.

OVERALL SHOW

This show was mostly an easy watch and a very solid show considering it only had two weeks to build. Last year’s All Out was very similar in its quality despite time to build the show. I’m very hopeful that the AEW PPV schedule will be shifting for good to provide more time and space for each PPV to have its own build. I did like that there were a few non-title matches on the show. It does show that personal feuds, particularly the main event, can draw without a title.

I wish that’d push Tony Khan to see that he doesn’t need so many titles. Also worth nothing is that there were only eight matches on this card. I still would’ve cut one or two but it’s a start. The show did still time out at roughly four hours though. I think three to three-and-a-half hours is still the sweet spot for PPVs. It could and has been argued that the final two segments of the show “went too far.” It’s very subjective, but I didn’t mind as long as it doesn’t become the norm.

As stated above, Swerve and Hangman is a blood feud that got taken to new heights. They pulled it off even if it made you feel slightly uncomfortable. Moxley leading the remnants of the BCC to turn on Danielson could end up being a great feud and it got off to a big start. I’m all in (no puns intended here) on the start to this story. Again, I would’ve trimmed the show some and despite there being only one miss, it wasn’t a perfect show.

Overall Grade: B-plus.

Tony Donofrio is a Contributor for PWTorch.com. You can contact Tony at TonyDonofrio@icloud.com and follow him on X (formerly Twitter)/Threads @TonyDonofrio.

