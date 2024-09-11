WWE RAW HITS & MISSES (9/9): Goodspeed’s take on Bret Hart appearance, Dom vs. Dragon Lee, Drew’s promo and the Hell in a Cell announcement, Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made, Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau Tribute, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

American Made vs. The Wyatt Sicks: Hit

Great way to kick off the show. This match showed you don’t need to gush gallons of blood to have a decent hardcore match. It’s sometimes surreal to hear the overwhelming reaction for Erick Rowan, who was always the “third guy” in the Wyatt Family. People are behind this guy, which warms my heart. Great to Nikki Cross back in action, too. Everyone worked hard and I was thoroughly entertained the entire match.

Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn: Minor Miss

The match up was fine, although seemed a little clumsy at times. I’m just not feeling the Cargill/Belair pairing. I was really hoping they’d put the titles back on the Unholy Union, as they and to a certain extent Damage Control, are the only solid tag teams on the main roster. Cargill and Belair don’t need the titles to be elevated. The only way that I’d be remotely interested in them anymore, would be if they would re-boot Belair into her old NXT persona, where she was an arrogant heel.

Bret Hart appearance: Hit

There wasn’t much asked of Bret, so what little he did was fine. I LOVED Gunther’s line about Bill Goldberg! I also like Sami Zayn’s pursuit of the title and Gunther’s reluctance, with him seemingly avoiding Zayn, as Sami is one of the few blemishes on his record.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee: Minor Hit

Nice paced match up, but I wonder why the stock of Dragon Lee seems to have fallen. He really can’t seem to get off the starting blocks. I think removing him from under the umbrella of the LWO would possibly help. Dominik continues to be one of the best heels on the roster.

Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau Tribute: Hit

A very nice tribute to the tragedy of the Gaudreau Brothers. A heart-breaking event and it was nice for the WWE to pay honor to these two. Hats off to Jackie Redmond who I thought elevated what could have been just a tribute video. Well done.

Natalya & Zelina Vega & Lyra Valkyria vs. Pure Fusion Collective: Minor Hit

I would normally lament another loss to a group that are supposed to be bad asses, but based on the location of the event and Natalya’s inclusion, I can forgive this loss. I can see PFC possibly picking up a win next week or in the future over Valkyria or Vega to try and get heat back, but this new group seems to spinning their wheels. The match up was fine overall.

Drew McIntyre promo and Hell in a Cell announcement: Hit

Drew continues to be one of my favorite heels right now. He’s really found his stride. I loved his confrontation with Wade Barrett and the way his enjoyment turned into something close to fear about being in Hell in a Cell. Not a shot at Punk, but I hope he’s able to come out of the thing unscathed. I know he is prone to injuries, so let’s hope they can both make it out on the positive side of things. This is what WWE was missing for a while: long term story telling. It seemed every feud after its first match, so I have personally been enjoying feuds lasting longer.

Finn Balor vs. Rey Mysterio: Minor Hit

Overall, a decent match. Unique way to end the match that we don’t see too often anymore. I think Balor and The Judgement Day as a whole would have benefited from a decisive win, but I also realize that there is still the need to protect Rey.

Jey Uso vs. Pete Dunne vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Braun Strowman: Hit

Let me start by saying, I love Breakker when he’s the arrogant, soft-spoken heel version of himself. His confrontations with all participants were awesome and his cocky demeanor was perfect. I was pulling for Dragunov to win the match, but a fresh matchup with Jey Uso should be fun. Strowman was given the perfect out. A fun four man match.

