VIP AUDIO 9/23 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss Mike Santana and JDC street fight match, surprise guest stars from NXT, The Hardys & Masha Slamovich vs. The System & Tasha Steelz, more (36 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo discuss the first episode of Impact on the road to TNA’s biggest show of the year, Bound for Glory. This episode included a street fight match between Mike Santana and JDC, lots of promo segments, surprise guest stars from NXT, and a main event with the Hardys & Masha Slamovich taking on The System & Tasha Steelz. Plus a preview of next week.

