WWE YOUTUBE REVIEW: The Judgement Day highlight package goes back to origins with Edge through the lengthy Priest era

At WrestleMania 38, Edge and Damian Priest formed a villainous partnership known as the Judgment Day, taking out A.J. Styles. Since then, the group has been wreaking havoc all over the WWE, proving to be a major obstacle in the way of their opponents.

On September 23, the WWE YouTube channel took a deeper dive into the various attacks that the Judgment Day have provoked as part of their ongoing WWE Playlist series.

This was an enriching video encompassing all of the variations of the Judgment Day, allowing fans to enjoy something from all of their favorite eras of the faction from Edge as the leader to Damiest Priest’s tenure and beyond.

One thing I enjoyed was the fact that they included Edge in the videos. It would probably be suspected by some that he would be excluded from the video, given that he no longer works with the company. However, he was such an integral part of the group’s first couple of months that it would feel incomplete to edit him out. I also enjoyed how the attacks were wide ranging, from the R-Truth surprise attack to the beatdown of the Terror Twins. It didn’t matter who they were up against or how many wrestlers were in the ring with them, the Judgment Day always had each other’s back, making them a formidable enemy to anyone. This wide variety of clips show the versatility and loyalty of the group in a big way.

Overall, this video was very informative, showing a faction that always stuck together when under attack. They stayed united long enough to win multiple championships. Whenever one member has been threatened, the others backed them up with a large amount of oﬀense.

With only two more Raw’s left until Bad Blood on October 5, it’ll be interesting to see how the Judgment Day stops the Terror Twins’ attacks before their PLE matches.

