NXT HITS & MISSES (9/25): Theory & Waller vs. Cedric & Evans, Roxanne Perez-Guilia segment, Hank & Tank vs. Anderson & Gallows, Grayson Waller Effect

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wren Sinclair vs. Kelani Jordan: Hit

Nice match between these two. I’ve warmed up to Sinclair since she joined the No Quarter Catch Crew. She’s shown a good personality to go with her ability in the ring. Jordan continues to grow as a good champion, but sometimes I would like to see more character out of her outside of plucky champion. A little more fire would help her seem more champion-like

Grayson Waller Effect: Hit

Two teams where there is a dynamic of dissension. I think Theory has an upside as a baby face, if that’s the route they take. His performances during The Way shows that he can be a lovable doofus, while maintaining credibility in the ring. I see Waller/Theory breaking before Axiom and Frazer

Good Brothers vs. Hank & Tank: Minor Hit

I give all of the credit in the world to The Good Brothers for putting over a lot of teams in NXT. Hank & Tank are showing great progression in the ring. They’re a fun team to watch. I don’t see them as top tier, but they’re a good mid-card team. I thought the match could’ve gone maybe another 5 minutes longer, but I wouldn’t mind them winding back to a rematch between theses two duos and giving them more time.

Ora Mensah vs. Lexis King: Minor Hit

Okay, I’m mildly intrigued by the ending of this match. King refuses to take the easy, cheap win only to have Mensah win by the same method that King refused to use. I’m not sure where this leads either of these guys, but I wouldn’t mind this feud to continue for a while longer. The whole Father issue back and forth is working to accelerating it.

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne: Hit

The destruction tour of Chase U via Ridge Holland continues! This might be the best version of Holland I’ve seen since he entered the WWE. I wasn’t a fan of mopey Ridge, his time with Sheamus & Pete Dunne (don’t call him Butch) was okay, but he’s clicked with me in this iteration of his character. Thea Hail reminds me (in a good way) of one of those small dogs that doesn’t know they’re small and are hyper aggressive, thinking they’re a Mastiff. The Chase U stuff still continues to bring me enjoyment

Wes Lee/Zach Wentz: Major Hit

I don’t think expletives should be used constantly, but in this case they helped the intensity between these two. I t was short and sweet and has me looking forward to their upcoming street fight. This segment showed that less can be more!

Rosemary & Wendy Choo vs. Brinley Reese & Karmen Petrovic: Minor Hit

Finally a win for Rosemary on NXT! This is a little late coming, but at least it finally happened. Rosemary is good on a mic and I’d like to hear more from her in that aspect, if she’s going to be sticking around part time on NXT. Maybe give her and Choo an opportunity to explain their ‘connection’ to each other. I wasn’t high on Ashante The Adonis playing into the end of the match, but as much as I loathe to admit it, his character is starting to grow on me…

A-Town Down Under vs. Je’von Evans & Cedric Alexander: Hit

Fun match with the right team going over, since they are challenging for the titles in a couple of weeks. Evans can take the losses, as he’s just getting started and won’t hurt his credibility moving forward. That kid has a bright future, for sure. The match between Waller/Theory and Axiom/Frazer wouldn’t entice me so much, if it wasn’t for underlying possible dissention between both teams’ members. It’s a fun, yet subtle dynamic.

Roxanne Perez – Guilia segment: Hit

Man, do I love seeing Funaki! Guilia’s English is limited, but she overcomes any obstacles in the language barrier with her presence. I like the different format with a “press-like” feel. I also like the appearance of Stephanie Vaquer – I was sure the title was changing hands on the CW debut, but now I’m not so sure, just from that vignette. The NXT women’s division is stacked and I’m looking forward to future of the division.

Stay right here and keep the flow going. We think you’ll like to read this next…

RECOMMENDED NEXT: NXT TV RESULTS (9/24): Wells’s live report on USA’s final episode of NXT featuring promotional press conferences for CW, Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: NXT Champion Ethan Page on winning the title in record time, receiving a contract offer, his WWE dream match, whether he knew what Joe Hendry would say about him