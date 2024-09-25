William Regal responds to accusations that while he worked for AEW, he was a double-agent feeding information back to WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

William Regal, who is friends with Paul “Triple H” Levesque and is closely associated with the NXT product in recent years on-air and behind the scenes, has been accused (by seemingly random people) on TwitterX off and on of being essentially a double-agent for WWE when he worked for AEW.

Yesterday, someone named Ken on TwitterX wrote: “Thank you for everything you did for NXT and also snaking out the competition (AEW).”

Regal, apparently fed up with the accusations, fired back with this response:

FYI. Although it serves some people’s agenda, and having a massive amount of people who work in AEW that can only back me up, I went to AEW to help because Bryan Danielson asked me to. Please find me one person who can say otherwise. I arrived at 10 a.m. [and stayed] until 6:15 p.m. (ET) to train anyone who wanted to come, apart from going to the rest room and refilling my water container. I never attended a single production meeting (as I knew, if I were to stay there) I needed people to realize I was only there to help. Nor did I ask a single question about anybody that works there’s contract status. I helped at the ring with what any of the talent needed. I showered and got into a suit by 6:30 then watched he monitor with everyone else. I’m giving you the right to ask anyone who works backstage or talent the right to ask them if I did anything but help with no agenda. Feel free. I also didn’t call Tony when his mom was ill. He called me and as soon as he told me where he was I ended the phone call and we spoke 2 weeks later. FYI, my deal was up in December 28. That’s when I left. These are all facts I can prove. Anyone trying to twist this has the right to check this out. I am friendly with 60% + of the talent and backstage crew. Feel free to do some real research.

