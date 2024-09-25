AEW PPV events reportedly heading to MAX streaming service, which seems to indicate a more budget-friendly way for fans to watch events starting in 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW pay-per-view events are reportedly heading to the MAX streaming service next year, presumably making watching AEW’s premiere live events much cheaper, although not necessarily.

As anticipation continues regarding an official announcement of AEW’s latest media rights deal, which is expected to primarily be an extension of its relationship with Warner Bros. Media., reports indicate the need to pay on a per-event basis to watch AEW’s premium live weekend events will cease and the events will instead stream live on MAX. The one caveat is whether there will be an additional fee to watch the event on top of being a subscriber to MAX. UFC PPVs require a subscription to ESPN+, but there is also a hefty per-event fee on top of that.

Those who don’t subscribe to MAX might also be able to purchase the events in the United States on an a la carte basis.

The details are yet to be announced, but it does appear AEW will be losing most of its PPV revenue stream, and instead will be earning revenue from those events primarily as part of the Warner Bros. Discovery media rights package which also reportedly will include the continuation of weekly live TV shows on TBS and TNT such as Dynamite and Collision.

Andrew Zarian was the first to report during his Mat Men Podcast firmly that AEW PPVs will be moving to MAX after months of speculation that it could be part of the new media rights package.

AEW has not officially commented on the specifics of a new deal. Tony Khan spoke recently to the media and indicated strongly a new media rights deal was nearly signed.

