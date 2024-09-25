AEW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading the key feuds for Grand Slam including Moxley vs. Darby, Danielson vs. McGuinness, Hangman vs. Jarrett, Strong vs. Hook, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

•Andrew Zarian of Fightful reported over the weekend that AEW PPVs will be on MAX starting in January 2025. Tony Khan himself confirmed that AEW PPVs will be transitioning from Bleacher Report to MAX. This cleans up a big question left unanswered in the reporting from last week about AEW’s new TV deal. Getting these events on MAX is going to be much more cost effective for fans so this is welcome news.

•Britt Baker will be returning to AEW on the 5th anniversary Dynamite next week in her hometown of Pittsburgh, Pa.

•Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega are currently in Japan training for their return.

It’s Grand Slam week. In spite of the weird build, AEW has laid out a strong card over Dynamite and Collision. The first chapter in a war for the soul of AEW, the best chance to change the direction of the tag division, and the final chapter in a legendary rivalry all take center stage tonight.

On Collision there will two open challenges and Lucha three-way in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. AEW always delivers in terms of quality on these shows. I just hope if they take any lesson from this year, it’s that they need to schedule shows next year in a way where stuff isn’t being built in such a compressed fashion. That said, I’m expecting a really good show tonight and I can’t wait.

Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

Latest Developments

Mox and his crew destroyed Private Party again before Darby confronted Mox.

Analysis

“A war is coming with Mox.” That’s what Darby told Evil Uno on Collision. If that’s the case, then tonight is the equivalent of Lexington and Concord, the first battle of the American Revolution. Last week, Private Party responded to the attack from Mox and Co with maybe their most serious promo. When Mox and Co made their way to the ring through the crowd, Private Party jumped them. Unfortunately, that didn’t go well for Private who were summarily and thoroughly destroyed. At one point, Marina Shafir was beating the out of Isaiah Kassidy. In the end, Mox shattered Kassidy’s hand with a hammer. The violent destruction of Private Party was effective in getting over the viciousness of Mox’s new group. Darby hit the ring and struck Mox with his skateboard before promising to pull Mox into the fire with him if he’s determined to burn AEW to the ground.

Darby’s recklessness is going to catch up with him tonight. Mox is on a mission and, in spite of Darby’s best effort, Mox is going to win. I feel like there’s another shoe to drop in this story, though, perhaps one clad in a vintage Air Jordan sneaker. AEW likes to have big surprises on marquee Dynamites like Grand Slam and Winter is Coming, so it wouldn’t surprise me if we got a debut of Shane McMahon (maybe with “Here Comes the Money,” depending on who owns the copyright) to set the hook of Shane O’Mac speaking on the Dynamite 5th anniversary show which would be trippy.

Grade: B+

Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuiness

Latest Developments

Nigel cut a passionate promo to close Collision explaining why he needed to wrestle Bryan Danielson one last time.

Analysis

On Dynamite, a video package chronicling the rivalry between Bryan and Nigel aired, specifically focusing on Nigel and how through cruel twists of fate he’s been almost forgotten.

The video package was excellent in spite of the technical difficulties airing it. Nigel followed it up on Collision with a show-closing promo. He started off on the stage, a smart move to nix any thought Bryan might appear. His opening salvo was more of his social media troll line of Bryan fears Nigel which is fine on Twitter but doesn’t carry the same impact on TV.

Tony Schiavone interrupted, not to inform us of anything, but to stick up for Bryan and his greatness. That sent Nigel over the edge. He told Tony to sit down and shut up and then launched into the passionate portion of his promo.

The crux of his argument was that tonight’s match against Bryan will be his chance at vindication, his opportunity that he is just as good as Bryan and could have had a similar career if fate hadn’t stolen it from him. Despite spending 15 months of being bitter and angry and spewing sometimes overbearing vitriol towards Bryan, Nigel successfully painted himself as man simply seeking redemption.

To further illustrate this point, he tweeted out a link to his self-produced documentary “The Last of McGuiness,” which chronicled his final independent tour before he was forced to retire because he could no longer make a living doing what he loved. It’s moving.

This build could’ve been so much better. There was so much meat left on the bone. The viewer unaware of the history was left to catch up on the backstory themselves in a lot of ways. Bryan’s absence was a huge hole. A promo face-off between these two would’ve really sold this match.

Nigel’s been left to sell this match all on his own and he’s done an admirable job. I do hope that we hear from Bryan tonight before the match to get his thoughts on facing his legendary rival for the final time. All that said, this has MOTY candidate written all over it. Nigel has a point to prove and Bryan is the GOAT. These guys are going to do something special one last time. Ring the bell and let them cook for 30 minutes.

Grade: B+

Jeff Jarrett vs. “Hangman” Page

Latest Developments

“Hangman” Page physically threatened Tony Schiavone which brought out Jeff Jarrett for the save. On Collision, Jeff Jarrett challenged Hangman to a lumberjack strap match.

Analysis

Hangman continues to be a deeply troubled soul. His desire for vengeance against those who he perceived aided and abetted the man who wronged him is so insatiable that he cannot recognize how far gone he really is. He was actually willing to attack Tony Schiavone.

Jeff Jarrett made the save and the two brawled before security intervened. Hangman is so compelling. The reckoning between him and everything he’s done since returning is coming eventually but we’re not there yet.

Where we are is Jarrett digging into bag of old Memphis tricks and pulling out a lumberjack strap match. I despise lumberjack matches as I’ve detailed in this column before. The strap match element saves this for me as does the fact that it seems like all the lumberjacks will be babyfaces. Though the Jarrett babyface run has been an unexpected delight, he’s not winning this match nor should he. Hangman is the hot act. He should and will go over.

Grade: A

Yuka Sakazaki vs. Mariah May

Latest Developments

Mariah got her team disqualified in a tag match against Yuka and Queen Aminata by whacking Yuka in the head with the women’s title.

Analysis

There really wasn’t much build to this match. They were on opposite sides of a tag match on last week’s Dynamite then ended in a rare DQ when Mariah used the women’s title belt on Yuka. Mariah left Yuka laying. That was it. This is simply a holdover feud until Mina Shirakawa returns. A video package aired that concluded with Mina announcing her return.

Given that it was announced that Mina would be teaming with Toni Storm at Stardom event at Korauken Hall on Saturday, it seems like Mina will probably be back next week. I’m pretty confident that tag match will come into play. The Mariah-Mina feud will be Mariah’s first real chance to do something as champion so it’s important. I’m sure the match with Yuka will be fine but it’s honestly an afterthought already.

Grade: B-

Serena Deeb vs. Queen Aminata

Latest Developments

Deeb and Aminata did battle on Collision with Deeb coming out on top

Analysis

Deeb and Aminata had a really good match on Collision. They gelled well in the ring and the winner of this one was hard to pick. In the end Deeb defeated Aminata clean with the Deeb-Tox. I hope these two get to tangle again because I really enjoyed their match. Deeb parlayed her victory into challenging Britt Baker for next week’s 5th anniversary Dynamite.

Grade: B+

FTR vs. GYV

Latest Developments

Not a ton here. The teams were on opposite sides of 10-man tag on Collision.

Analysis

Again, there’s not really much to analyze. They were on opposite sides of a ten-man tag but didn’t have any meaningful isolated interaction.

Grade: N/A

Roderick Strong vs. Hook

Latest Developments

Hook won a squash on Dynamite and then he and Roddy were on opposite sides of the 10-man tag on Collision.

Analysis

The barest of builds for the barest of matches. Hook feels like he’s treading water carrying around his family heirloom title. Perhaps when Samoa Joe returns from filming Twisted Metal, he, Hook, and Shibata can reform their trio. At least that would feel like some form of progress.

Grade: B-

Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher vs. The Young Bucks

Latest Developments

Kyle Fletcher pinned one of the Jacksons to win the trios main event on last week’s Dynamite.

Analysis

There was not a ton of build for this one either. Both teams were on opposite sides of a fantastic trios match that main evented last week’s Dynamite. Given that Fletcher got the pin I’m a little bit concerned about the outcome of this match tonight. Ospreay and Fletcher need to win. The tag titles need to be off the Bucks yesterday. Just do it Tony, please.

Grade: B+

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Willow Nightingale

Latest Developments

A vignette aired introducing Deonna’s new faction and then Deonna began a feud with Willow by interrupting her backstage

Analysis

On Rampage a Deonna Purrazzo vignette aired. Deonna, wine glass in hand, came across like a mob boss. Taya Valkyrie joined her “network of friends”. The next night on Collision, Willow returned in a backstage interview during which she wished Yuka Sakazaki luck in her title match. She was interrupted by Deonna who came across even more like a Mafioso down to literally offering Yuka “protection.”

It felt like it could’ve been a scene from a Martin Scorsese movie in the best way. She was flanked by Taya who was dressed like she stepped right out of an episode of Mob Wives. This Deonna mob faction could be a lot of fun. I wonder who else joins her. My only concern is that Deonna desperately needs to win a feud and Willow just came off losing to Statlander. Neither of these women can afford to lose which makes matching them up that much riskier.

Grade: N/A

