WWE YOUTUBE REVIEW: Young Dominik Mysterio’s appearances on WWE TV before he became a pro wrestler

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most popular wrestlers currently employed by WWE. Through his dealings and in-ring action with The Judgment Day and his ties to both Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, Mysterio has risen up to become a fan favorite. However, before he made his in-ring debut at SummerSlam in 2020 and joined the Judgment Day, he had made several appearances in WWE as a young child. The WWE YouTube channel dedicated their latest WWE Playlist video to some of the times he appeared in the company before he was contracted as a wrestler.

This was an informative video that showed Dom as an recurring part of WWE history before he wrestled a match for the company. Many fans online like to bring up the Custody of Dominik match between his real life father Rey Mysterio and his then-rival Eddie Guerrero at SummerSlam in 2005, which was won by Mysterio, but there are a lot of people whoo probably don’t know the full storyline and how that match came to be.

This video showcased many highlights of that feud between Mysterio and Guerrero, informing viewers of a very complex and thought out storyline with many layers. Tons of people treat the storyline like a meme now, especially with the Liv and Rhea situation now, but this video shines a light on a story that introduced Dom to WWE fans and viewers when he was at a young age.

Many kids would probably fold under the pressure or get nervous, but Dom was a willing participant in the storylines, clearly unafraid of the spotlight. He chose to follow his father into the professional wrestling world, something that has clearly paid oﬀ for him. What’s most fun about the video is the early indications that he wouldn’t be camera shy. He created so many memorable moments as a child and has continued making more in adulthood as a wrestler.

