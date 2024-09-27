WWE SMACKDOWN FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading The Bloodline’s enemies, Jax & Stratton vs. Bayley & Naomi, Knight vs. Andrade, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

• WWE is rumored to be in negotiations for a third hour of Smackdown. While I’ll always believe that two hours is the optimal time for weekly wrestling programming, I can’t deny that WWE has the roster to fill out a three-hour Smackdown weekly. Especially with The Bloodline taking up airtime, a third hour would be extremely useful to highlight mid-card talent.

• Recent WWE signee (and Bloodline relative) Hikuleo is rumored to be internally listed on the NXT roster. If the big man winds up debuting on developmental, I’d be in favor. Not only would he add little to a faction that already has multiple enforcer-types, Hikuleo has comparatively much fewer reps than his Bloodline relatives. Given that NXT’s main event scene feels a bit empty at the moment, another big man down there would do wonders while also giving Hikuleo a much better chance to shine.

• Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson got married this week, while teammate Elton Prince welcomed his first child into the world with his fiancée Kelly Kincaid (working as an interviewer for NXT). While it’s been tragic not seeing the duo on TV screens as of late, PWTorch extends our best wishes to both members of Pretty Deadly! YES BOY!

Last week’s episode emphasized one thing, and one thing only: The Sikoa-era Bloodline has done a great job making enemies with everyone.

Like the best version of the Heyman-era of Smackdown, it was fun seeing a single episode of WWE programming with such a prominent throughline. The Bloodline entered the building looking dominant, but reckless. If they didn’t like someone, they tried to bulldoze through them (in last week’s case, it was a security guard). But that’s basically been their M.O since Solo Sikoa took over the stable.

And the consequences of that M.O really started to haunt them this week, with the walls really starting to close in on the Samoans. The show’s end displayed a cadre of babyfaces, teaming up to work together and eradicate a threat. It didn’t matter who The Bloodline tried to beat down backstage, another babyface team showed up to fight in their place.

It’s such a great booking payoff to the last six months, and sets up the implosion of this incarnation of The Bloodline beautifully. The next few months are going to be fun.

Before tonight’s episode, let’s go over where things stand.

CODY RHODES & ROMAN REIGNS vs. THE BLOODLINE

Latest Developments

Two weeks ago, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns impulsively agreed to put aside their differences and team together against The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, at Bad Blood. Last week, Rhodes and Reigns met in a pre-taped cinematic promo. The two jawed at each other. Reigns proclaimed himself a man with nothing left to lose, while Rhodes pointed out Reigns still has his reputation to think of.

After some goading, Reigns and Rhodes agreed to have each others’ back at Bad Blood, but it was clear the rivalry between them was far from over.

Reigns is not announced for Smackdown tonight, likely leaving Rhodes to contend with the Bloodline alone.

Analysis

Last week’s promo was heavy on the Roman Reigns lore. It’s fascinating to get a glimpse into the character’s mental state. Surprisingly, there seems to be no sign of redemption yet. Instead, it seems WWE is leaning into the lone warrior-type Reigns that many believed we’d see in the immediate aftermath of Wrestlemania 39. It’s a testament to how layered the Reigns character is, that seeing him admit weakness feels so wrong.

Rhodes, however, continues to feel sidelined in this feud. While the history is there, it feels like the WWE Champion should be engaging more in singles feuds for a Big Four PPV. Being arguably the 3rd most important character in the Bloodline saga feels like a waste of the Rhodes character. Additionally, we’ve seen Rhodes have this exact same dynamic with a former enemy at last year’s Survivor Series. Only that time, it was Seth Rollins and the buildup felt much less contrived due to Rollins’ face turn being much more fleshed out beforehand.

Finally, let’s talk about the cinematic style of the promo. While many parrot the term “cinema” for WWE’s recent great storylines, it’s important to remember that these wrestlers are still nowhere near the level of trained actors. Which is fine, because performing live is a completely different skillset. But when you visually make a promo between two amateur actors resemble a high-budget movie, it makes the WWE-style overacting feel way more hokey.

Old WCW fans will remember the high-budget action movie promos used to advertise Starrcade. They had car chases, explosions and high budgets, but the wrestlers starring in them couldn’t act their way out of a paper bag. And as a result, everything felt supremely amateurish. This promo was NOWHERE near as bad (don’t get me wrong), but I’d rather prefer WWE be the best version of live programming, than a subpar version of scripted programming.

Grade: B-

KEVIN OWENS CHOOSES THE PATH OF RIGHTEOUSNESS

Latest Developments

After resisting the urge to turn heel following his match with Cody Rhodes at Bash In Berlin, Kevin Owens was seen passively watching Rhodes team up with longtime enemy Roman Reigns.

After several failed interview attempts by Byron Saxton, Owens attempted to voice his thoughts on the matter in the ring, but was interrupted by the Guerrillas Of Destiny and Jacob Fatu. After a three-on-one beatdown, Owens was saved by DIY.

In the main event, Owens, DIY and The Street Profits fought The Bloodline in a no-contest. Cody Rhodes came down to assist Owens. Owens teased a betrayal but instead chose to support Rhodes, shaking his hand as the show came to a close.

Analysis

Structuring the episode around Kevin Owens’ emotional state was a brilliant choice. Not only was the former Prizefighter’s allegiances up in the air following a potential heel turn at Bash In Berlin, his motivations would have been perfectly laid out. Having been injured, mutilated, and robbed of opportunities by Roman Reigns for years, any rational person would have been enraged to see Rhodes teaming up with Reigns.

Especially for a wrestler as volatile as Owens, the episode seemed clearly leading to a heel turn. It was a genuinely good swerve when Owens chose the path of righteousness and shook Cody’s hand. The emotional rollercoaster was intense, which is rare in a product that often feels predictable week-to-week.

But something still feels off. The resolution came almost too quickly for Owens, and for a man who seemingly uses logic more than any other, it wouldn’t be like him to forget years of villainy simply because he trusts Rhodes. I wouldn’t put it past Owens to betray the babyfaces eventually. But even if he doesn’t, this storyline shows how well WWE has built up Owens’ long-term character over several years.

No matter what Owens decides to do, the motivations are there for his character. That’s a very impressive feat for the writers, and should make for some engaging TV in the coming weeks. With the main event tag match at Bad Blood likely to contain numerous interferences (as is The Bloodline way), WWE has the potential to pull off a “whose side is he on?” moment comparable to Hulk Hogan’s heel turn in 1996, if they play their cards right.

Also, bonus points for Michael Cole continually hating on Byron Saxton. Character continuity is always a win.

Grade: A+

DIY & THE STREET PROFITS vs. THE BLOODLINE

Latest Developments

After losing the WWE Tag Team Championships to The Bloodline just before Summerslam, DIY has repeatedly swore retribution. Last week, the two made good on their promise by aiding Kevin Owens against The Bloodline in a brawl. Smackdown GM Nick Aldis made a six-man match official for the main event, pitting Owens & DIY against Jacob Fatu & The Guerrillas Of Destiny.

The Bloodline attempted to gain the advantage by jumping DIY before the bell rang, but their allies (and mutual enemies of The Bloodline) The Street Profits took their place, and the six-man match went to a no-contest.

Alongside Cody Rhodes, the injured DIY returned to even the odds against the heels post-match, and the show ended with the cadre of babyfaces standing tall.

Analysis

Last week’s segments livened up the Bloodline storyline by definitively including DIY and The Profits. Having some new enemies really freshened up the main event scene, and seeing old enemies (Rhodes, Owens) stand alongside new enemies (DIY, Profits) was a great moment showing the recklessness of Sikoa’s leadership style.

By choosing violence against anyone and everyone they crossed, the new Bloodline spread themselves too thin, and their usual tactic of ambushing their opponents failed to work because a whole fleet of new enemies were waiting in the wings.

Under Roman Reigns, the Bloodline flourished by playing the numbers game. Under Sikoa, the Bloodline has consistently been outnumbered by an entire fleet of babyfaces. It drastically changes the faction’s dynamic, and beautifully displays Sikoa’s comparative short-sightedness as a leader. Additionally, it’s nice seeing DIY stalwarts Gargano and Ciampa get more main event spotlights. The two carried NXT for several years, and can play fiery babyface main characters to perfection.

Additionally, it was nice seeing Tama Tonga get some more time on the mic. Turns out he can do more than snarl like a gremlin, who knew? I kid, but seeing him flex the raw emotion that led him to a fan-favorite role in NJPW was so refreshing. If anything, it highlighted how little characterization the Tongans have had in WWE since their debut. More of this, please.

Grade: A-

NIA JAX & TIFFANY STRATTON vs. BAYLEY & NAOMI

Latest Developments

Two weeks ago, Nia Jax set a tornado tag match: Jax & Tiffany Stratton vs Bayley & Naomi. If Bayley & Naomi win, whoever won the pin earned a WWE Women’s Championship title shot at Bad Blood. But, if Jax & Stratton win, whoever they pin had to leave Smackdown.

Last week, the match took place. Despite babyfaces Bayley and Naomi trying to work together, the tornado tag match stipulation led to every woman looking out for themselves. Eventually, Bayley and Naomi scored a double pin on Jax.

Later, Nick Aldis made a #1 contender’s match official between Bayley and Naomi for tonight.

Analysis

Last week’s match told a phenomenal in-ring story, as longtime allies Bayley and Naomi were forced to pull each other off the cover to secure the win for themselves. The most realistic way to sow discord between babyfaces is put them in contention for the same prize, which simultaneously gives them rationale to turn on each other while also elevating the prestige of the title. Very smart booking, that gives both faces some much needed fire after feeling slightly directionless the past few months.

Additionally, Jax came off as a monster, barreling through her opponents with ease. She set herself up as an unscalable mountain for the eventual singles match at Bad Blood. Meanwhile, Stratton played the more comic role, often serving as little more than a ragdoll for everyone else to pummel. It’s a testament to her in-ring work that she played the part so well. Overall, a solid tornado tag that laid plenty of intrigue for tonight’s #1 contenders match.

The finish was a bit curious. The past few weeks’ booking felt like they were organically building to a three-way at Bad Blood, where either Bayley or Naomi would turn on the other and allow Jax to get a sneaky win. Instead, a straight match between the two babyfaces this week feels like an odd choice. That storytelling beat, I feel, would be better on a PPV stage. Whatever the case, it still seems as if Bayley and Naomi aren’t destined to be allies forever, and a heel turn for either would do wonders, so I’m all in.

Grade: A

ANDRADE vs. L.A. KNIGHT (vs. CARMELO HAYES)

Latest Developments

Andrade earned a U.S. Championship title shot against defending champion L.A. Knight, which took place last week. After a fast-paced intense match, Knight squeaked out the win and retained. Post-match, the two showed sportsmanship to each other.

Later, Andrade’s rival Carmelo Hayes showed up and mocked him for his loss. The two engaged in a violent backstage brawl, before setting the sixth installment of their match series for tonight. Currently, the record stands 3-2 in Andrade’s favor, but that hasn’t stopped Hayes’ ego.

Given that series often go to seven, a fourth win tonight would secure Andrade’s victory once and for all.

Analysis

Given the storyline-heavy nature of the episode, starting the episode with some good ol’ fashioned rasslin’ was a smart choice. Knight, being the master of playing situational heel, did an amazing job putting over Andrade as a strong challenger. The crowd was hot for both men, as Knight continually dragged Andrade out of his technical element and engaged him in brawls that took the former luchador off his game.

In a beautiful piece of long-term storytelling, Andrade at several points threatened to lose his cool but managed to keep calm and maintain his technique. It may be a stretch, but this definitely felt like it was building off his long-term rivalry with Carmelo Hayes, whose victories have largely been due to exploiting Andrade’s anger. If so, that’s an amazing way to intertwine storylines.

The lack of interference was surprising, but the post-match sportsmanship smartly established Andrade as the babyface to Hayes’ heel before their next singles match next week. By allowing Andrade to have his feel-good moment, Hayes came across as even bigger of an ass by mocking him backstage.

And extra points for the most realistic backstage brawl this year. No performance, no showiness, just two men who genuinely wanted to kill each other. Consider me hyped for Andrade-Hayes VI tonight.

Grade: A-

GIOVANNI VINCI vs. APOLLO CREWS

Latest Developments

Following weeks of vignettes hyping his return, Giovanni Vinci was promptly embarrassed mid-entrance by opponent Apollo Crews two weeks ago, being defeated in a humiliatingly short time.

In last week’s rematch, a humbled Vinci wasted no time on posing with the audience, hammering down Crews. But in his recklessness, Crews caught him with a pin and secured a second win. Post-match, an enraged Vinci beat down Crews.

Analysis

Fundamentally, Giovanni Vinci the performer deserves a storyline that allows him to be more of a killer in the ring. The goofy delusional heel fits him well, but also feels like a disservice to just how good the man is at mat-based wrestling.

With that out of the way, my god this storyline is hilarious. Seeing Vinci try his hardest not to be embarrassed, only for Crews to catch him again is gut-bustingly hilarious. This might be the best use of a squash matches in the Triple H era. The character’s motivations are being fleshed out despite his limied ring time and no long in-ring promos. He’s a vain bastard who got embarrassed, and now keeps etting undone by his own attempts to save face.

Bravo Triple H for creating a new midcard heel so quickly, while also establishing a pin eater for the next few months without sacrificing anyone else’s standing.

When this storyline eventually culminates in Vinci snapping and going full killer, it will be glorious. But until then, Vinci provides a nice comedy breather in between all the gravitas on the blue brand. It’s nice to be reminded how inherently goofy this medium is sometimes.

Grade: B+

CHELSEA GREEN’S TRAINING MONTAGE

Latest Developments

Two weeks ago, special guest Vickie Guerrero suggested a Dumpster Match between Chelsea Green and Mia Yim, to which Nick Aldis agreed.

Last week, Green appeared in a pre-taped vignette training for the Dumpster Match amidst a row of garbage, to hilarious results.

Analysis

A simple, pure comedy vignette. We don’t get too many of those nowadays.

I’m in two minds about this one. While Green showing off her comedy chops is always a treat, this vignette ultimately felt kind of pointless. Nowadays, most of WWE’s throwaway comedy vignettes still inform the characters in some way. For example, the TikTok reel-esque skits featuring Green having Karen freakouts several years ago. Those were comedy segments, but they deepened the “Chelsea Green” character. Pretty Deadly featured in several vignettes during the ”Elton Strong” recovery storyline, but those also helped to showcase how hypocritical and overdramatic the characters were to gain false sympathy.

This vignette was just Green training amidst a bunch of dumpsters, and acting prissy about the smell. It was hilarious, but it could have been any heel in her situation. It didn’t tell us any more about the Dumpster Match stipulation, it didn’t provide any actual clues to the in-ring story we’ll be told next week, it was just Green being goofy.

Am I nitpicking? Yes. But WWE’s high-quality enough right now that I can afford to do that. Overall, decent use of airtime, but could have been used a lot more effectively.

Grade: C+

