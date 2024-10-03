FREE PODCAST 10/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Myers talk Bad Blood preview and predictions, the Cody/Roman cinematic promo, is Jackie Earle Haley a GOAT, more (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” having successfully taken out Charlie Cate and Kevin Duncan, Javier Machado completes his takeover of Acknowledging WWE as new regular host. Joining him as the first of a series of cohosts is Mike Myers. In this episode:

Mike updates us on his thoughts on WWE since he’s been on hiatus.

Bad Blood preview and predictions.

Debating the polarizing Cody/Roman cinematic promo.

Is Jackie Earle Haley a GOAT.

Mike’s journey to score Tiger tickets.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO