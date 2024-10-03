FREE PODCAST 10/3 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk AEW vs. NXT first week ratings, comparing two shows, previewing Smackdown on Fox, Lana-Lashley kiss, Miz TV with Hogan and Flair (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (10-3-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discussed AEW vs. NXT first week ratings, comparing two shows on a number of levels, which roster is stronger, WWE’s statement about AEW, previewing Smackdown on Fox and what the Brock Lesnar-Rey Mysterio angle might be leading to, Lana-Bobby Lashley, announcing changes, Miz TV with Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, and more.
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.