FREE PODCAST 10/3 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk AEW vs. NXT first week ratings, comparing two shows, previewing Smackdown on Fox, Lana-Lashley kiss, Miz TV with Hogan and Flair (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (10-3-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discussed AEW vs. NXT first week ratings, comparing two shows on a number of levels, which roster is stronger, WWE’s statement about AEW, previewing Smackdown on Fox and what the Brock Lesnar-Rey Mysterio angle might be leading to, Lana-Bobby Lashley, announcing changes, Miz TV with Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, and more.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO