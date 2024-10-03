AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (10/2): Viewership and key demo ratings for 5th Anniversary of Dynamite, 1 and 2 year ago comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (10/2) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 680,000 viewers, compared to 702,000 the prior week and the 687,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 677,000.

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 800,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 877,000.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 1,038,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 1,021,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.20 rating, compared to 0.23 and 0.22 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.21.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

WADE KELLER PODCAST – TONY KHAN INTERVIEW CLASSIC

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Podcast “Interview Classic” with Tony Khan: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

One year ago, it drew a a 0.28 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.31.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.33 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.34.

The announced matches and segments were…

Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada – AEW World Title vs. AEW Continental Title (Continental Championship at stake for first 20 minutes)

Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet – AEW International Championship match

Britt Baker vs. Serena Deeb

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Juice Robinson

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (10/2): Amin’s report on 5th Anniversary episode including Ospreay vs. Ricochet, Danielson vs. Okada, plus MVP, Shelton Benjamin, Britt Baker, Jericho, Juice, Jay White

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: AEW Champion Bryan Danielson vs. Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada for both titles, Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet for the AEW International Title