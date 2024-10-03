WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (10/4): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, October 4, 2024

Where: Nashville, Tenn. at Bridgestone Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,320 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,819. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

The Bloodline vs. DIY vs. The Street Profits – WWE Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Ladder match

Michin vs. Chelsea Green – Dumpster match

Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton

A.J. Styles returns

