FREE PODCAST 10/3 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Hawkins talk Fox debut including Lesnar-Kofi finish, Rock, Tyson Fury, live callers, on-site correspondent, mailbag (173 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (10-4-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch East Coast Cast cohost Cameron Hawkins to review WWE Smackdown’s Fox debut with live callers and mailbag questions including reaction to The Rock-Baron Corbin-Becky Lynch, the quick finish of Brock Lesnar vs. Kofi Kingston, Cain Velasquez, Tyson Fury, Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens, the fresh coat of paint and new stage and graphics, the legends and how they were utilized, and more with live callers and the mailbag. Also, an on-site correspondent from Los Angeles at Staples Center with tons of details on crowd reactions, what happened with legends during commercial breaks, the vibe in the arena, and the disappointment of no 205 Live.

