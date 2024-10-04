VIP AUDIO 10/3 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Reaction to AEW-WBD TV deal, NXT debut rating on CW, Bad Blood preview, New Japan Destruction, TV reviews, UFC (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- Reaction to AEW-WBD TV deal
- NXT debut rating on CW
- Reviews of NXT, AEW Rampage, AEW Collision, and AEW Dynamite
- New Japan Destruction review
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw
- Review of UFC Fight Night and a preview of UFC 307
