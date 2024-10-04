News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/3 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Reaction to AEW-WBD TV deal, NXT debut rating on CW, Bad Blood preview, New Japan Destruction, TV reviews, UFC (128 min.)

October 4, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • Reaction to AEW-WBD TV deal
  • NXT debut rating on CW
  • Reviews of NXT, AEW Rampage, AEW Collision, and AEW Dynamite
  • New Japan Destruction review
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw
  • Review of UFC Fight Night and a preview of UFC 307

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024