News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/3 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-30-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Comparing the legacies of Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin, how TNA could protect Angle, Cryme Time, Sting-TNA (96 min.)

October 4, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the September 30, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. Topics include:

  • WWE’s ECW so far
  • Cryme Tyme
  • How the rest of Sting’s run in TNA should go
  • A march through TNA Bound for Glory’s line-up
  • Brian Pillman
  • WWE Title History DVD ideas for future WWE DVDs
  • TNA signing Kurt Angle with a scenario for how TNA could do the right thing to protect Angle’s well-being,
  • An in-depth discussion comparing the legacies of Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024