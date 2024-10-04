VIP AUDIO 10/3 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-30-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Comparing the legacies of Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin, how TNA could protect Angle, Cryme Time, Sting-TNA (96 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the September 30, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. Topics include:
- WWE’s ECW so far
- Cryme Tyme
- How the rest of Sting’s run in TNA should go
- A march through TNA Bound for Glory’s line-up
- Brian Pillman
- WWE Title History DVD ideas for future WWE DVDs
- TNA signing Kurt Angle with a scenario for how TNA could do the right thing to protect Angle’s well-being,
- An in-depth discussion comparing the legacies of Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan
