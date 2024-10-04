VIP AUDIO 10/3 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-30-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Comparing the legacies of Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin, how TNA could protect Angle, Cryme Time, Sting-TNA (96 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the September 30, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. Topics include:

WWE’s ECW so far

Cryme Tyme

How the rest of Sting’s run in TNA should go

A march through TNA Bound for Glory’s line-up

Brian Pillman

WWE Title History DVD ideas for future WWE DVDs

TNA signing Kurt Angle with a scenario for how TNA could do the right thing to protect Angle’s well-being,

An in-depth discussion comparing the legacies of Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO