News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/11 – The Fix Flashback (10-4-2017): The Shield reunion storyline, Hell in a Cell hype and predictions, wrestling books, more (58 min.)

October 11, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the October 4, 2017 episode of The Fix. Topics included:

  • A preview and predictions for WWE Hell in a Cell on Sunday night
  • Analysis of Raw including The Shield reunion storyline
  • Various other topics
  • Todd explains his approach to book reviews

NOTE: View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024