VIP AUDIO 10/12 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback (10-4-2017): WWE’s next TV deal, Rusev day, Heenan-Bockwinkel, Era of Top Guys, Rusev Day, Fandango’s name, more (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Oct. 4, 2017 episode of The Fix. Topics included:
MAILBAG…
- WWE’s next TV deal
- Fandango’s name
- Rusev Day
- Wyatt family
- Who’s better off between Jason Jordan and Chad Gable
- Era of Top Guys
- WWE Smackdown attendance issues
- Bobby Heenan-Nick Bockwinkel
- WWE and UFC tournaments
- And more
MMA TOPICS…
- A preview of the UFC 162 PPV
NOTE: View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.