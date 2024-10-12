News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/12 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback (10-4-2017): WWE’s next TV deal, Rusev day, Heenan-Bockwinkel, Era of Top Guys, Rusev Day, Fandango’s name, more (71 min.)

October 12, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Oct. 4, 2017 episode of The Fix. Topics included:

MAILBAG…

  • WWE’s next TV deal
  • Fandango’s name
  • Rusev Day
  • Wyatt family
  • Who’s better off between Jason Jordan and Chad Gable
  • Era of Top Guys
  • WWE Smackdown attendance issues
  • Bobby Heenan-Nick Bockwinkel
  • WWE and UFC tournaments
  • And more

MMA TOPICS…

  • A preview of the UFC 162 PPV

