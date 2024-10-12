VIP AUDIO 10/12 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback (10-4-2017): WWE’s next TV deal, Rusev day, Heenan-Bockwinkel, Era of Top Guys, Rusev Day, Fandango’s name, more (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Oct. 4, 2017 episode of The Fix. Topics included:

MAILBAG…

WWE’s next TV deal

Fandango’s name

Rusev Day

Wyatt family

Who’s better off between Jason Jordan and Chad Gable

Era of Top Guys

WWE Smackdown attendance issues

Bobby Heenan-Nick Bockwinkel

WWE and UFC tournaments

And more

MMA TOPICS…

A preview of the UFC 162 PPV

