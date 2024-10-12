VIP AUDIO 10/12 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “30 4L 30” Episode 29 – Can-Am Express with Rob Naylor (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you the twenty-ninth edition of “30 4L 30,” our take on ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. Into year number three of the series and we are continuing to celebrate what is now well over 30 years of professional wrestling fandom. Alan will welcome more guests to reminisce about the amazing careers of 30 wrestlers who have been such big parts of that journey. For the penultimate episode, it’s the return of 30 4L 30’s most frequent co-pilot Rob Naylor for a great discussion about a team that bonded Alan and Rob many, many years ago. It’s a team that was part of some of the best tag matches on the planet for a five year period, and one that many new fans may not know a ton about. But we’re here to share our knowledge, so sit under the learning tree and hear all about Doug Furnas and Danny Kroffat – the Can-Am Express! From their early years in different corners of the wrestling world, to their legendary All Japan run, it’s all covered with a look at what made them click as perfect partners, their individual strengths and weaknesses, classic matches, and sidebars aplenty. Over two hours of pro wrestling nostalgia and excitement about two great pros that deserved it. Check it out!

