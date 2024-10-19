WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES (10/18): Motor City Machine Gunns debut, KO the Cody Betrayer, All Things Bloodline, Lash vs. Niven, Lack of Women Ring Entrances

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Smackdown was a blast, with a tight focus on tag team wrestling and Bloodline story beats that delivered on several fronts. We were gifted with appearances by the two top guys in all of professional wrestling and they weren’t even orbiting one another. WWE fans are enjoying an embarrassment of riches, but not everything hits. Here are my Hits & Misses of the week. As always, I’m Chris Adams and you can reach me at cadamsowj@gmail.com if you think I’ve missed. Oh, let me know what you think of the new format!

HITS

All Things Bloodline

It’s hard to argue with WWE’s continued focus on the Bloodline when their segments consistently deliver compelling, emotionally driven story beats and dominant shows of violent power. Again, for honesty’s sake, I’ll say I’m not the world’s biggest Solo Sikoa fan. I’m not even the world smallest Solo fan.

I don’t find Solo to be a dominant force in his, pardon the pun, solo outings. He doesn’t command the screen in the way that Jacob Fatu or Roman Reigns can. Yet he had a good showing last night in both promo work and wresting. I can’t help but think that his long-running TV program with Cody Rhodes and their work together on the house show circuit is paying dividends.

Seeing Jey Uso maintain his uniqueness and character when being reinserted into Bloodline business gave me hope that WWE wont’t squander the excellent work done with Main Event Jey Uso this last year. I’d be failing in my duties if I didn’t mention the Fatu/Jey Uso exchange and tease. I smelled money through my TV screen. There is still blood in this story, and I’m excited for the next chapter and the return of the Final Boss.

Two Men’s Tag Matches and the Motor City Machine Guns

As a fan of tag team wrestling, having two triple threats featuring teams with incredible chemistry fighting for a contendership match is what I am here for. Angelo Dawkins stole the show with his incredibly sharp reversal of Johnny Gargano’s slingshot spear.

I agree that it is time for Montez Ford to have a singles run and be adorned with singles gold. But so too for Dawkins, who should be afforded more time on the mic and in the spotlight as he very clearly could shine when given the opportunity. A-Town Down Under are still working well in their role as the dickish heels who nevertheless have a move set that can back up their cockiness.

The obvious highlight of the men’s tag team matches was the arrival of the Motor City Machine Guns. Their reception and pop was initially lukewarm, but by the end of the night they captured the affection and admiration of the crowd. Their arrival should come as a shot of adrenaline to WWE and MCMG now has a new generation of fans and a new kingdom to conquer when it comes to showcasing their skills. I hope they eventually take home the gold and deliver a brutal beat down to the Bloodline.

KO and Cody the Betrayer

The angle that I hoped for has come to fruition, and it’s being done with such venom as to feel real. Watching the replay of Kevin Owens being punched in the mouth by Randy Orton, I began to stare at KO’s eyes. They told a story of abandonment, embarrassment, and shame.

Though we may disagree with KO’s methods of handling his inner turmoil, one cannot argue that Cody’s alignment with Roman Reigns constituted a breach in the bond between Cody and KO, and it’s something that Cody has yet to give account for.

If the Bloodline story is one centered on blood brothers, then the triangle between Cody, KO, and Orton is the story of brotherhood forged in the fires of hell. These are both stories of family trauma and betrayal. Will Cody have a reckoning?

MISSES

Where Are All The Women: I was staggered when I realized that the most recent WWE Women’s Champion got an off-camera entrance. If I was her, I’d be insulted. The matches and segments we had were just not enough for me. They were more than morsels but not quite three-course meals.

I realize that we will rarely, if ever, see an equal balance of men and women. However, I would like to see something more generous than what we’ve been getting lately. Shout out to Lash Legend and Piper Niven who used their time wisely and had a nice, physical showcase of strength and power.

