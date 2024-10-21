NXT shifting to Wednesday night next month and will emanate from the former ECW Arena in Philadelphia, taking on Dynamite head-to-head

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced that the Nov. 6 episode of NXT on The CW will air at 2300 Arena, formerly known as ECW Arena, in Philadelphia Pa. This episode will be going head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. Two weeks ago, Dynamite aired on Tuesday night head-to-head with NXT and it drew one of the lowest viewership levels for Dynamite. This one-week renewal of the 2019-2020 Wednesday Night Battle will be on Dynamite’s home turf, but it appears WWE will be building up this episode as something special.



That week, the election takes place on Tuesday, so NXT was likely going to lose much of its regular viewership to election coverage.

Since moving to The CW this month, the first two episodes of NXT took place “on the road” outside of the Performance Center homebase. This is another instance that shows NXT might be semi-regularly looking to take NXT on the road, likely to venues smaller than the major arenas that Raw and Smackdown take place in.

The 2300 Arena was the most famous venue for the original ECW, home of some of the most raucous crowds and intense pro wrestling of that era.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow.

The following is the full press release…

NXT TAKES PLACE WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6 AT 2300 ARENA – FORMERLY ECW ARENA – IN PHILADELPHIA Tickets On Sale Tomorrow, October 22 at 12pm ET/9am PT Via 2300arena.com Exclusive Presale Access Begins Tomorrow at 10am ET/7am PT October 21, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced NXT® will take place Wednesday, November 6 at 2300 Arena – formerly the ECW Arena – in Philadelphia. The episode will air live on The CW starting at 8pm ET. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, October 22 at 12pm ET/9am PT via 2300arena.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by visiting 2300arena.com and using the code NXTLIVE starting tomorrow at 10am ET /7am PT until 11:59am ET / 8:59am PT. “The city of Philadelphia has a rich wrestling history, and we are excited to bring a night of unforgettable action to such a storied venue,” said WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. In April, NXT Stand & Deliver became the most-attended NXT event ever with 16,545 in attendance at Wells Fargo Center as part of a record-breaking WrestleMania XL weekend in Philadelphia. In November 2023, WWE and The CW announced a five-year agreement to bring NXT to broadcast television for the first time in its 13-year history. NXT joins a growing roster of live sports on The CW including ACC football and basketball games Pac-12 football and LIV Golf. The CW is also home to the Emmy®-award winning weekly studio series “Inside the NFL” and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The network will soon offer more than 500 hours of sports programming year-round.

