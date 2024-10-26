10 YRS AGO – TNA IMPACT TV Report (10-29-2014): Bobby Roode beats Bobby Lashley to win the TNA World Title, plus Beautiful People, Samoa Joe, MVP, Low Ki, Storm, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

TNA Impact Results

October 29, 2014

Taped in Bethlehem, Pa.

[Q1] Impact opened with shots from “earlier today” when Bobby Roode arrived at the building to challenge for the TNA World Title. TNA champ Bobby Lashley was also shown arriving. … (1) X Division champion Samoa Joe & Low Ki beat MVP & Kenny King in a semi-final #1 contender tournament match to the Tag Titles. [CB]

[Q2] The two-segment tournament match concluded with Joe submitting King with a rear naked choke. Good, solid tag action to begin the show. [CB] Roode and Lashley were shown warming up backstage. A video package on Lashley followed.

[Q3] Bram came to the ring to send a message to Devon about systematically destroying a mythical “brotherhood of hardcore.” Magnus joined Bram for additional thoughts, which brought out Devon. Devon then brought out Tommy Dreamer to help him fight Bram and Magnus. A brawl broke out ringside. Dreamer took a beating, then Devon brought out two chairs to chase off Bram and Magnus. … Backstage, Taryn Terrell and Madison Rayne tried to get on the same page. … Shark Boy yelled at kids at the merchandise table. Simon Dean yelled at him for being a bum.

[Q4] (2) Beautiful People (Angelina Love & Velvet Sky) beat Madison Rayne & Taryn Terrell when Madison turned on Taryn. Late in the match, Madison entered the ring on her own, then took out Taryn, allowing the BP to get the win. No association between Madison and her old stablemates. Yet. [CB] Video Package on the Lashley vs. Roode main event, then comments from Kurt Angle on being special referee for the title match.

[Q5 — second hour] (3) The Hardys (Jeff & Matt Hardy) beat Ethan Carter III & Tyrus (Brodus Clay) in a semi-final #1 contender tournament match to the Tag Titles. Tyrus missed with a top-rope splash, then Matt hit Twist of Fate into Jeff hitting a Swanton Bomb for the win. ECIII sold shock over his latest hire losing. … Backstage, James Storm organized his group.

[Q6] James Storm came to the ring with Sanada and Manik. James said “the storm” is very close. And, the group is championship material. Out came TNA tag champion Davey Richards to hear the message in the ring. Storm tried to convince Davey not to be cast aside from a team, like he’s experienced. Eddie Edwards interrupted to talk some sense into Davey. Things got hokey teasing Wolves dissension until Eddie slapped Storm to set up a match… [CB] (4) James Storm beat TNA tag champion Eddie Edwards (w/TNA tag champ Davey Richards). Storm superkicked Eddie after Davey “accidentally” distracted Eddie. Davey sold perhaps being convinced by Storm because he beat his tag partner.

[Q7] [CB] Ring introductions took place for the Lashley vs. Roode TNA Title match with Kurt Angle as special referee. Angle was dressed very casually with a referee t-shirt untucked over soccer shorts with track shoes. … (5) TNA World Title match: Lashley vs. Roode with Angle as ref. TNA cut to a mid-match commercial break after back-and-forth action.

[Q8] [CB] (5) Bobby Roode beat TNA World Hvt. champion Bobby Lashley to capture the TNA World Title. Roode delivered a Roode Bomb on the outside, rolled Lashley into the ring, and a new ref hit the ring to count a nearfall after Angle was bumped. Lashley then took out the new ref before belt-shotting Roode. Lashley covered Roode, Angle came to, and Angle counted a nearfall only. Lashley then climbed to the top, Roode grabbed him for a Roode Bomb, Lashley slid out, and Roode countered with a pin trapping Lashley to the mat for a three count. New TNA champ. Roode celebrated with the belt, Lashley sold shock, and Angle defended his count to Lashley. Long celebration for Roode, then Tenay noted Lashley has a re-match clause for a future re-match.

Next Wednesday: Fall-out from Roode vs. Lashley, with TNA teasing a “twist” in an episode they admit is already taped, plus the finals of the Tag Title tournament.

