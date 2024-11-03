VIP AUDIO 11/3 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Hall of Fame discussion with Todd Martin (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by our own Todd Martin to discuss the 2024 Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame candidacies of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, along with some of the general themes of this year’s ballot. Todd and Alan have been watching Kevin and Sami (“Steenerico” to us old timers) since the formative days of their career, with Todd even seeing them up close and personal when they arrived in PWG in 2004. They’ve risen from the Van Nuys Armory to the main event of WrestleMania, and along the way have put together an incredible portfolio of matches, promos, and rivalries which have made them more than worthy of Hall of Fame consideration. But has it been enough to take them over the line in their first year on the ballot? Alan and Todd break down their cases from all angles and touch on some other HOF candidates as well. Check it out!

