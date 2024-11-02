FREE PODCAST 11/2 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (10-30-2019) Keller & Dehnel discuss Moxley’s promo, Cody-Jericho contract signing, live callers, on-site correspondent, mailbag (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (10-30-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Joel Dehnel to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and mailbag questions, plus an on-site correspondent from Charleston, W.Va.. They discussed the Cody-Chris Jericho contract signing, the seemingly rushed Tag Team Title Tournament final, Adam Page and Jon Moxley both having big moments on the mic live in the ring, Orange Cassidy, “Rick & Morty” crossover hype, and much more. The on-site correspondent details what didn’t air on Dynamite including Moxley’s antics after his in-ring interview, and pre-show match and Dark taping plus Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks interacting with the crowd afterward with a promise of a PPV in Charleston in the future.

