VIP AUDIO 11/6 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: MVP introduces Hurt Syndicate, Powerhouse returns as Ricochet mystery partner, Christian-Hook exchange, White-Hangman brawl, Cole vs. Black, more (16 min.)

November 7, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Nov. 6 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring MVP introducing The Hurt Syndicate and making a pitch to Ricochet, Powerhouse returns as Ricochet’s mystery partner, Christian-Hook exchange, Jay White-Hangman Page brawl, Adam Cole vs. Malakai Black, and more.

