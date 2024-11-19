TNA IMPACT HITS & MISSES (11/14): Nic Nemeth vs. Brian Myers, Joe Hendry vs. Ryan Nemeth, Steve Maclin begins road trip, plus Santana, Spitfire, Rascalz, Kazarian, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT HITS AND MISSES

NOVEMBER 14, 2024

FAYETTEVILLE, NC AT CROWN ARENA

AIRED ON AXS TV

BY JOHN LASLO, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

(1) MIKE SANTANA vs. KC NAVARRO (w/AJ Francis) – HIT

KC Navarro is great. I really dig his work, I think he can go. This was a great match which resulted in a Santana win, it helped establish Navarro. AJ Francis and KC Navarro work really well together. I’m enjoying this version of Fir$t Cla$$ much more than the previous one.

THE NEMETHS BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW WITH GIA MILLER – MISS

Ooof. Seeing the Nemeths cut promos back to back, there is a vast skill gap on the mic. Ryan Nemeth isn’t bad in the ring, but boy, he really needs a manager.

THE HARDYS AND ACE AUSTIN BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW WITH GIA MILLER – MINOR HIT

Love that the Hardys and Ace Austin were wearing the support Bey shirts. Worked really well. I’m not sure why Trent Seven, Jake Something, and Hammerstone are working together (because they are all tall guys? IDK). However, I’m looking forward to the six person match between all of them this upcoming week.

(2) THE RASCALZ (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. ALAN ANGELS & JAKE CRIST – HIT

Ok, I’m really down with the Alan Angels and Jake Crist team. It’s good to see them both. This was a pretty good match as well. A little short, but a good showing.

Check out the latest episode of the “All Elite Conversation Club” with Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

SPITFIRE BACKSTAGE SEGMENT – MINOR MISS

Seriously, between Joe Hendry and now Spitfire basically being bullies to their opponent, what is it with TNA faces cutting heel promos?

(3) STEVE MACLIN & JONATHAN GRESHAM & ERIC YOUNG vs. THE NORTHERN ARMORY (Josh Alexander & Judas Icarus & Travis Williams) – MINOR HIT

I’m here for this. While Judas Icarus and Travis Williams are the young bloods here, pound for pound, this is some of the best wrestlers in the world. Two technical masters, a pair of amazing brawlers, and add in a promising tag team, this is a fantastic set up. Fantastic match, and a really good showing by all, even the issues in the match between people on the same side are helping build the story lines.

FRANKIE KAZARIAN BACKSTAGE – HIT

Alright, so the “Call Your Shot” hasn’t officially been redeemed. Good to know. Rhino vs Kazarian, I feel like I’ve seen this match a few times – it feels like a placeholder.

MACLIN SHOWDOWN WITH YOUNG AND GRESHAM – HIT

Again, this is continuing the Eric Young bringing Maclin over to the right side of things. He’s saying what he needs to say, the things that Maclin needs to hear.

(4) JOE HENDRY vs. RYAN NEMETH – MINOR HIT

Well, this was fine. Everyone was a competent wrestler. The Joe Hendry “He’s Nic Nemeth’s Brother The End” song is quite possibly one of the most brutal cut downs I’ve seen in wrestling. Just totally dismissive of someone’s abilities, especially since they are both about on the same level of in ring ability. Hendry has improved in the last few months, but still isn’t quite there yet.

(5) ROSEMARY vs. JADA STONE – HIT

I really enjoyed this match, and I want Jada Stone to be hired.

THE SYSTEM RING CEREMONY – MISS

This was weird. It was “earlier tonight.” It’s a taped show, why didn’t it happen at the top of the show? Also, those rings look like something from the Josten’s website. Not saying that if TNA put out a cheap plastic one for $20, I wouldn’t buy it. I AM saying that I wouldn’t pay $250 for one.

ALISHA EDWARDS ADDRESSES THE AUDIENCE – HIT

Alisha Edwards has gotten much better on the mic. Honestly, she’s channeling some old school Vickie Geurrero with her “You wanna know something?!?”. I’m here for it. It’s so great.

(6) NIC NEMETH vs. BRIAN MYERS (w/Eddie Edwards & Alisha Edwards) – HIT

This was a great match. Brian Myers is one of the most consistently under rated hands in the business. Everytime he’s presented with a new circumstance, he rises to it. Every situation he’s asked to do something, he fulfills the role with aplomb. Honestly, if WWE hadn’t bungled him so badly, he’d be in a much better position. While that is great, and a fun match, the real story line here is the continued build to the eventual Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry for the title. They are doing a pretty good build for a Face/Face build up, so I’m kinda dreading what is going to happen with whatever Layfield is doing. Hopefully, they just drop that.

STEVE MACLIN STARTS A ROADTRIP – HIT

This is a long slow build to Maclin being a face. Honestly, I wouldn’t have done it, but I think that he’s going to be around TNA for a good long time, and everything he’s done has been really good. I think that they are generally building to a ‘loser leaves town’ match with Alexander, and then Maclin will take over as the face of TNA.

FINAL THOUGHTS – HIT

A really good show, with a lot of building, but some still obvious spots that were thrown together. I think they are in a really good spot with a lot of things. The Knockouts Division still needs some work, and comparing the two tag divisions brings it into stark contrast. The men’s tag division is probably the strongest and most competitive tag division in the world right now, and the Knockouts tag division is anemic.

Stay right here and keep the flow going. We think you’ll like to read this next…

RECOMMENDED NEXT: TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (11/14): Lilly’s report on Nic Nemeth vs. Brian Myers, Joe Hendry vs. Ryan Nemeth

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s TNA Impact Hit List: TNA Champion Nic Nemeth vs. Brian Myers in a non-title match, Mike Santana vs. KC Navarro, Joe Hendry vs. Ryan Nemeth

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Follow us on Blue Sky, a great Twitter alternative, as we shift away from TwitterX…