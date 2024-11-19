WWE Raw Ratings Report (11/18): How is Raw’s two hour format drawing compared to three-hour format up against NFL games? Plus viewership and demo comparisons to last two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Monday night’s (11/18) episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network averaged 1.516 million viewers, compared to 1.564 million the prior week and the 1.465 million the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.497 million.

Hourly viewership was as follows:

1st hour: 1.502 million

2nd hour: 1.530 million

In the seven weeks that Raw has been two hours, it has averaged 1.515 million viewers. The previous four weeks up against the NFL, it averaged 1.448 million. (The first two hours during those four weeks averaged 1.495 million.)

One year ago this week, it drew 1.465 million viewers. (The first two hours averaged 1.536 million viewers.) The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 1.467 million.

Two years ago this week, Raw drew 1.646 million viewers. Then ten-week rolling average was 1.652 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.49 rating, compared to 0.49 and 0.47 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.47.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.49 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.45.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.41 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.44.

The announced matches and segments were…

Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus – Intercontinental Championship match

Seth Rollins vs. “Big” Bronson Reed

Carlito & Dominik Mysterio vs. The War Raiders

Rey Mysterio & Zelena Vega vs. Chad Gable & Ivy Nile

Liv Morgan to appear

