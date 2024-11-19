AEW announces location for AEW Fight for the Fallen, ROH Final Battle, AEW Revolution including Crypto Arena in Los Angeles in 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW has announced 17 dates for December through early March 2025 for Dynamite, Collision, and PPVs.

Most noteworthy is the booking of AEW Revolution on March 9 in Los Angeles, Calif. at Crypto Arena, the home of the Los Angeles Lakers. (WWE just announced the first Raw on Netflix in January will be taking place at Intuit Arena in Inglewood, Calif. 13 miles away.)

AEW’s Fight for the Fallen will take place Jan. 1 in Asheville, N.C. at Harrah’s CHerokee Center.

Also, ROH Final Battle will take place Dec. 20, 2024 in New York City, N.Y. at Hammerstein Ballroom.

The following is the full press release…

AEW Announces Winter Live Events For 2024-2025 Schedule Includes AEW Fight For The Fallen in Asheville, NC and debuts At Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City and Crypto.com Arena In Los Angeles — November 19, 2024 – All Elite Wrestling today announced additional live events for December as well as the first events for 2025 under AEW’s historic media rights renewal with Warner Bros. Discovery. The schedule will include AEW’s debut at New York City’s iconic Hammerstein Ballroom for three straight nights from December 20-22, a very special AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen on January 1 in Asheville, NC for AEW’s debut on Max that will benefit victims of Hurricane Helene, and culminate with AEW’s first-ever event at Crypto.com Arena for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 9. The schedule includes: Wednesday, December 18: AEW Dynamite – Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington

Friday, December 20: Ring of Honor Final Battle – Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City’

Saturday, December 21: AEW Collision – Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City

Sunday, December 22: Special taping of AEW Dynamite – Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City

Wednesday, January 1: AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen – Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C.

Saturday, January 4: AEW Collision – Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C.

Wednesday, January 8: AEW Dynamite – F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn.

Saturday, January 11: AEW Collision – Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Ga.

Thursday, January 16: Special taping of AEW Collision – Broadbent Arena in Louisville, Ky.

Wednesday, January 22: AEW Dynamite – Knoxville Coliseum in Knoxville, Tenn.

Wednesday, January 29: AEW Dynamite and special taping of AEW Collision – Probst Arena in Huntsville, Ala.

Saturday, February 8: AEW Collision – Fort Bend County Epicenter in Houston

Tuesday, February 11: Special taping of AEW Dynamite – H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas

Wednesday, February 19: AEW Dynamite and special taping of AEW Collision – Arizona Financial Theater in

Phoenix

Wednesday, February 26: AEW Dynamite and special taping of AEW Collision – Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, Calif.

Sunday, March 9: AEW Revolution – Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

Wednesday, March 12: AEW Dynamite and special taping of AEW Collision – Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif. Additional live event dates for January, February and March will be announced in the near future. Tickets for all three Hammerstein Ballroom events go on sale Monday, November 25 at 10 AM ET and AEW Fight For The Fallen in Asheville, AEW Dynamite in Clarksville and AEW Collision in Athens go on sale Tuesday, December 3 at 10 a.m. local time via AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com. On sale information for the remainder of the AEW winter schedule will be announced soon. Fans interested in exclusive pre-sale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider. For the latest information, please visit AllEliteWrestling.com. About AEW Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion featuring a world-class roster that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. “AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS, “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET on TNT, and “AEW: Collision” airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.

