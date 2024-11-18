Location announced for first episode of WWE Raw on Netflix on Jan. 6, plus info on new opening theme, list of wrestlers appearing

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced today that the first episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix on Jan. 6 will emanate live from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, Calif. The arena opened three months ago and was built primarily as the home of the Los Angeles Clippers. Construction costs were reportedly $2 billion.

A new theme for Raw will be recorded by Travis Scott. This was previously announced by Paul “Triple H” Leveseque at a Scott concert in Las Vegas, Nev. at ComplexCon.

In today’s press release, WWE listed some wrestlers by name specifically as appearing on the Raw premiere on Netflix. They were as follows: John Cena, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, C.M. Punk, and Bianca Belair.

WWE “MONDAY NIGHT RAW” DEBUTS ON NETFLIX

LIVE FROM THE INTUIT DOME IN LOS ANGELES ON JANUARY 6, 2025 New Travis Scott Music Will Serve as RAW Theme Song Netflix and WWE announced that the brand-new Intuit Dome in Los Angeles will be the home of Monday Night Raw’s debut on Netflix, LIVE at 5 p.m PT/8 p.m. ET on January 6, 2025. The announcement was made by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Travis Scott on stage from his sold-out concert at ComplexCon in Las Vegas. Scott, who will be at the January 6 Netflix debut, also revealed his new music will serve as the theme song for RAW. The premiere episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix will feature some of the biggest names in WWE such as John Cena, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Bianca Belair, in addition to many other Superstars and surprise guests. This partnership marks a new era for WWE fans, with the much-anticipated debut of live weekly programming with can’t-miss action unfolding 52-weeks a year on Netflix. In addition to Monday Night Raw, Netflix will bring WWE’s electrifying content to audiences outside the United States, including Smackdown, NXT, and Premium Live Events (PLEs) such as WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam. These events can be seen on Netflix starting January 6, 2025 in most international markets around the world. Many of WWE’s top Raw moments will be available to watch on Netflix, plus select programming and historic PLEs also available outside the United States, from January 1, 2025. Tickets for the premiere episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix will go on sale this Friday, November 22 at 10am PT/1pm ET via Ticketmaster.com. The official presale will begin Wednesday, November 20 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting https://www.wwe.com/rawonnetflix-presale-registration. Raw Priority Passes are now available from On Location giving fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances ringside photo opportunities and much more. To buy now, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/raw.

