VIP AUDIO 11/21 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (11-16-2006) – TNA Impact review of their prime time two-hour debut with the Samoa Joe-Kurt Angle build, misuse of LAX, more (27 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the James Caldwell and Mike Roe reviewing the Nov. 16, 2006 episode of TNA Impact with a look at TNA’s two-hour Impact prime time debut and preview the Genesis PPV, touching on the key points of Impact. The discussion includes the build up to Angle-Joe, the high points and low points of the show, whether the booking overshadowed the action, misuse of LAX, why the tag division and X Division are dead, and much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

