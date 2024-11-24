VIP AUDIO 11/24 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: The Alan & Dean ProWres Viewing Machine! 1985 AWA, Stardom, Park vs. Wagner, Robbie Eagles masterclass (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by his good pal Dean Knickerbocker for a blast from the past as they dust off “The Alan & Dean ProWres Viewing Machine!” The machine served us up a magnificent selection of bouts bouncing across multiple regions, eras, and styles. The clock is turned back to 1985 where we see Sgt. Slaughter introduce us to his new recruit in the AWA via one heck of a video montage before a clash with the great Nick Bockwinkel and Ray Stevens. Sister promotions Stardom and New Japan offer up two very different bouts of modern vintage from the 2023 5 Star Grand Prix and the 2024 Best of the Super Juniors, respectively. Before all that, the show opens with its centerpiece – an unforgettable lucha classic from 2013, “Todo X El Todo.” That’s right, L.A. Park and Dr. Wagner Jr. going to war all over Gimnasio Juan de la Barrera in one of the bloodiest matches ever. If you want to hear a podcast “talking ball,” well this is the show for you.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO