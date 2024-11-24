VIP AUDIO 11/24 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (11-23-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill including TNA’s big Thanksgiving main event, Trish’s post-wrestling career, Survivor Series, more (36 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Nov. 23, 2006. Pat ran down the Hot Five Stories, headlined by Survivor Series and TNA’s big Thanksgiving night main event. Also, the latest on Trish Stratus’s post-wrestling career, why Jim Ross might miss the first big match of 2007, the latest “must-see” match from Ring of Honor and which big story’s being targeted for next week’s McNeill Factor column. The Indy Lineup of the Week features a barbed wire battle in the Windy City and we have the Question of the Week, The Big Clip, and Listener Mail. Come listen in and take part in the Torch’s new Thanksgiving tradition!

