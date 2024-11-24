WWE RAW PREVIEW (11/25): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, November 25, 2024

Where: Glendale, Ariz. at Desert Diamond Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,228 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,818. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax – Women’s War Games Advantage match

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. The Creed Brothers – Tornado Tag Team match

Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser

The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) vs. Alpha Academy (Otis & Akira Tozawa)

