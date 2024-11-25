WWE RAW RESULTS (11/25): Keller’s report on Belair vs. Nia Jax in War Games Advantage match, Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser, New Day vs. Otis & Tozawa, Rey & Dragon vs. Creeds

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

NOVEMBER 25, 2024

GLENDALE, ARIZ. AT DESERT DIAMOND ARENA

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

Attendance: WrestleTix reported today that 12,822 tickets had been distributed shortly before showtime. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Together, Forever,” narrated by Paul Levesque, they showed an aerial view of Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. and then a view of fans excitedly lined up to get in the arena a little earlier. They showed Bianca Belair and Naomi arriving. (Was Naomi on stilts? She towered over Belair as they walked side-by-side.) Then they showed Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton arriving. Then Ludwig Kaiser and Bron Breakker. The War Raiders and The Judgment Day were shown arriving next. Joe Tessitore hyped each of their matches as they were shown.

-Gunther made his ring entrance, wearing a suit and the World Hvt. Title belt around his waist. Wade Barrett hyped the Survivor Series match between Gunther and Damien Priest, stressing the 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT start time.

-Jackie Redmond interviewed Gunther in the ring. She threw to a video clip of the Priest-Gunther brawl backstage last week including Priest hitting Gunther with a pipe and having some words for him afterward about being the king of the streets. Gunther rubbed his chin and stared off at the crowd. Boos erupted. Redmond said after his rare loss to Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, “it seems we’ve seen a different side to you.” She said Priest says he is no longer the confident champion of before. She said his rep is rooted in almost never losing. Gunther paced and then Priest came out to his music before Gunther spoke.

Priest told Gunther to go on and say how easy he thinks it’s going to be to beat him at Survivor Series. Gunther didn’t say anything. Priest entered the ring and said, “I figured.” Priest asked Redmond to hand Gunther a mic so he can show if he’s “grown a set” since last week and can say something to his face. Priest told Gunther he wants everyone to believe the old Gunther is back. He said he had a killer vibe so that he could insult his opponents to their face and they wouldn’t retaliate.

Priest said he knows why Gunther is the way he is now, unable to talk. He said that’s because in his life, he’s never dealt with someone like him. He said he’s going to take his title at Survivor Series. Fans cheered. “What happens to the Ring General when he loses to a guy from the street?” Priest said. He told Gunther it’s his turn to “talk away.”

Gunther stepped up to Priest and lifted the mic and clenched his jaw, but then lowered the mic, glared at Priest, and turned away. He then quickly turned back and hit Priest with the mic. He mounted him and punched away at him. He then kicked him in the face and played to the crowd. He then yanked Priest to ringside, short-arm clotheslined him, and set up a move on the announce desk. Priest fought back and threw Gunther into the ringpost and then gave him a Razor’s Edge onto the announce desk.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good, intense angle to get fans riled up for Priest ending Gunther’s reign. This is an example of how you can turn a loss by a major star in a big match into a compelling story by having the loss actually change the course of Gunther’s title reign by shaking his confidence. Priest continues to perform very well as a top babyface with an extended run in the World Title picture.)

-Tessitore and Barrett commented on a clip of Jade Cargill lying on her back on a car hood on Smackdown. Barrett said she has spinal injuries, bone bruises, and lacerations and said there is no timetable for her return.

-Belair told Naomi that they would get whoever did that to Jade Cargill. Naomi said they have to figure out who their new member will be at WarGames. Iyo Sky walked in and suggested Kairi Sane. Belair said Sky is cool, but she’s not sure about more Damage CTRL. Naomi voted for Bayley. Sky disagreed. Rhea Ripley walked in and said whoever they choose, they need to carry their weight and stay out of her way. Belair asked if she had any suggestions. “As long as they leave me Liv Morgan, I couldn’t care less,” Ripley said. Belair said, “Great leadership.” They had a brief staredown. Belair said she’d go get ready for her match and let them figure it out.

-The LWO’s Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee came out with Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro joining them on the stage.

(Keller’s Analysis: I know the audience reach changes with the move to Netflix, but I’m curious if current Raw viewers who already have Netflix are going to think this is a lot of hype over nothing once the show airs. I’m sure with a new theme and some logo updates, it’ll feel a bit different, but how far is WWE really going to go to differentiate it where the average viewer thinks much about what method of delivery the show has?) [c]

(1) REY MYSTERIO & DRAGON LEE vs. BRUTUS & JULIUS CREED – Tornado Tag Tules

The Creeds made their way out, accompanied to the stage by Chad Gable and Ivy Nile. The bell rang 21 minutes into the hour. The Creeds went on the attack out of the gate. Rey came back with a springboard moonsault onto Julius as Dragon held his legs in place. Rey and Dragon double-covered Brutus a minute later for a two count. Dragon set up a top rope double stomp on Brutus, but Julius broke it up with a superplex. He then gloated to the crowd. Rey sunset-flipped Julius, but Julius blocked it. Rey countered with a head scissors into 619 position, but Julius clotheslined Rey as he charged. They cut to a break at 3:30. [c/db]

Back from the break, Julius caught Rey mid-air as he leaped off the second rope and then drove him to the mat. Barrett said it was one of the most difficult catches one can make of another human being. Julius then landed a 450 splash, but Dragon broke up the cover. Dragon scored a near fall on Julius, broken up by Brutus a minute later.

As the Creeds set up a double-team move on Dragon, Rey hit their shins with a 619 and knocked them down. Rey then landed a sliding splash under the bottom rope onto Brutus for a near fall. Julius got the better of Dragon at ringside. Rey flung Julius into position for a 619 seconds later, but Brutus intervened. Rey sent Brutus into the corner and Brutus knocked into the ref. Chad Gable then spun Rey’s mask around, blinding him. Julius rolled up Rey for a three count.

The Creeds leaped onto Gable at ringside and celebrated with him. Fans chanted, “You suck!” When they stood on the announce desk, Tessitore said, “Please, we’re trying to work here!” (I could imagine Gorilla Monsoon reacting that way back in the day.)

WINNERS: The Creed Brothers in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A fine match, well-constructed and well-executed. Some of the moves looked like a struggle, which actually made it feel a bit more “real.”)

-A clip aired of Paul Heyman on Smackdown last Friday introducing C.M. Punk. A graphic noted there had been over 72 million views on social media since Friday, the most for any Smackdown clip this year.

-Bron Breakker made his ring entrance. [c]

-Tessitore plugged that Cody Rhodes would be on “The Tonight Show” this Thursday after the football game on NBC.

-The Judgment Day were backstage chatting. Finn Balor told Liv Morgan to show more faith in her teammates. R-Truth stepped in and asked Balor where he can hide from Butch. Balor said to get out of his clubhouse. Truth said, “We’re not even family no more; Thanksgiving is off!” Balor told the rest of Judgment Day that fun and games is over. He said because Dom couldn’t stop Priest, he’s back on track for the World Hvt. Title. He criticized him for losing to the War Raiders, but at least he softened them up for him and J.D. McDonagh. He said it’s going to be a great week for The Judgment Day including when Liv and Raquel win WarGames. He said they are one big, happy, successful family.

(2) BRON BREAKKER vs. LUDWIG KAISER – Intercontinental Title match

As Kaiser made his ring entrance, they showed an inset clip of Kaiser attacking Breakker last week in the midst of the Breakker-Sheamus match. Breakker locked eyes with Kaiser. When the bell rang 43 minute into the hour (8 minutes after Breakker’s ring entrance took place), he turned his back and kneeled in the corner. When Kaiser approached him from behind, Breaker spun around and gave him an overhead suplex. Kaiser made a quick comeback and punched away at Breakker in the corner. Breakker ran the ropes super-fast and clotheslined Kaiser. Breakker delivered a gut-buster after an awkward exchange in the corner. He charged at full speed at ringside, but Kaiser side-stepped him and shot him into the announce desk. Breakker hit the corner hard. They cut to a break. [c]

Kaiser had Breakker in an abdominal stretch mid-ring. Barrett said it’s a miracle Breakker didn’t have to scraped off the table and taken to a hospital. Breakker made a comeback and caught Kaiser mid-air into a leaping turning powerslam. Barrett said the sky is the limit for Breakker. Breakker let out a big yell and charged for a spear, but Kaiser caught him with an enzuigiri. Breakker crawled to the ringside steps to catch his breath. Kaiser started to run around ringside, but Sheamus charged out and attacked him from behind. Fans cheered as Sheamus stomped away at him.

WINNER: No contest in 9:00.

-Breakker spun Sheamus around and yelled at him. Officials and referees tried to keep them apart. Kaiser leaped into the mix and brawl broke out as G.M. Adam Pearce made his way out. They cut to a break as the brawl continued. [c]

-The brawl was continuing on the stage. Pearce yelled that if everyone wants to fight, fine, they will have a Triple Threat for the IC Title at Survivor Series. He threw the mic and the air and left. Sheamus went back to attacking Kaiser.

-They went to Tessitore and Barrett at ringside. They reacted to the IC situation, then threw to a video package on the Bloodline saga on Smackdown.

[HOUR TWO]

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Sami Zayn and the Usos backstage. Sami said never in a million years would he have expected Punk to be the fifth man. He said Punk is a complicated man and anyone who has dealt with him has a complicated history. He said Roman Reigns and Punk are going to talk through things. Sami said he personally wants to trust Punk, but can they really trust him. Jimmy Uso took exception to Sami questioning Punk, noting that if Wiseman says he’s trustworthy, then he is. Jimmy said now all they need is Yeet to win. Jey Uso cut a spirited promo about facing Jacob Fatu in a WarGames advantage match on Friday.

(3) J.D. MCDONAGH & FINN BALOR vs. THE VIKING RAIDERS – WWE Tag Team Title match

Tessitore spoke of a pleasant conversation he had with the Raiders earlier discussing their hardships. The bell rang 6 minutes into the hour. Ivar leaped off the ring apron onto McDonagh and Balor at ringside they cut to a very early break at 1:00. [c]

The heels isolated Erik for several minutes after the break. Erik hot-tagged in Ivar who rallied. Ivar landed a lift-and-drop double-team powerslam. Balor interfered with the ref’s count. Dominik and Carlito ran out to stop the Raiders’ momentum. After a double-team finisher by the Raiders, Dom put McDonagh’s boot on the bottom rope during the ref’s count. Ivar climbed to the top rope, but Balor yanked him throat-first over the top rope. McDonagh then rolled up Ivar for a three count.

WINNERS: McDonagh & Balor in 10:00 to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: Fun formulaic match with the not-shocking interference by Dominik and Carlito.)

-Tessitore threw to a video hyping the 10th Anniversary Celebration of The New Day including Big E.

-They cut backstage to a smiling Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Xavier said he loves Kofi and wants to get past their recent issues. Kofi said he loved him too. Xavier said next week will be the biggest night of their careers. They headed to the ring to their entrance theme. [c]

-Tessitore and Barrett commented on various fan signs. One said: “Heyman for President.” Barrett said we could do worse. Vanessa Hudgens, an actress and musician, was shown in the front row wearing a Roman Reigns t-shirt.

(4) THE NEW DAY (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) vs. OTIS & AKIRA TOZAWA (w/Maxxinne Dupri)

The bell rang 25 minutes into the hour. Kofi and Xavier bickered over who would start. When Kofi started, Xavier immediately tagged his back to tag himself in. Tessitore expressed frustration they were already back to disagreeing. Otis landed an early Caterpillar on Xavier. Tozawa then landed a top rope sky high senton for the win. “What on Earth did we just see?” exclaimed Barrett. Tessitore said New Day’s discord cost them.

WINNERS: Tozawa & Otis in 1:00.

-Kofi asked Xavier what that was all about. Xavier yelled that he called the play and he should have run the play and not just stood there. Kofi said that wasn’t the play he called. Xavier said he doesn’t listen and think he’s bigger than everybody else. The camera followed them through the curtain to the back where they continued to yell. Xavier said Kofi wrestled like garbage.

Kofi said he gave him his Intercontinental Title shot and has done nothing but help him recently. He said he held his damn cape when he was King of the Ring. He said all Xavier has done is fumble. He said he and Big E didn’t let him call shots for a reason because he always fumbles. He said he takes unnecessary risks.

Xavier said Kofi was scared to fail and didn’t get a World Title shot until he came along. “I’m the reason. you became champ,” Xavier said. Kofi said he was a Hall of Famer before he came around and that’s why they asked him to be part or their group. “Don’t you ever forget that,” Kofi said.

He then told Xavier he has yet to win a singles title. He said the reason he’s never been a world champion like him and Big E “is because you have not been good enough, and that is not my fault.” Xavier took a deep breath and said he was good enough to take beatings for him. He said Kofi pissed away Kofimania in six seconds to Brock Lesnar. Kofi fumed in Xavier’s face. Kofi said, “I’ll see you at the reunion, brother.” He then turned and left. Xavier snarled.

(Keller’s Analysis: There are some kids out there crying right now.)

-Miz walked up to Karrion Kross and his crew and warned them the Wyatts have arrived. Kross asked if they saw him. Miz said no. Kross said they should go get them. Miz wanted to stay behind, but Kross dragged him with him. Scarlett looked into the mirror and Nikki Cross was in the background. Scarlett looked spooked. [c]

-A clip aired of C.M. Punk behind the scenes before making a ring entrance back when he had short hair. Tessitore plugged more of that on the WWE YouTube page.

-Pete Dunne asked Miz if he has seen Truth. Miz said no. Miz then knocked on a door. Kross barged in and noticed furniture all over and Scarlett on the ground. Kross asked what happened. A terrified Scarlett said Nikki did it.

-They went to Barrett and Tessitore at ringside. Tessitore threw to Adam Pearce’s announcement before Raw went on the air that a Women’s Intercontinental Title was being introduced. He touted it as the workhorse title for the Raw Women’s Division.

-Tessitore and Barrett hyped the Survivor Series line-up.

-Nia Jax told Liv, Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany, and Candice LeRae that they’ve basically already won WarGames because Jade was taken out. She thanked whoever did that. She said she didn’t even care if she beats Belair to get the advantage as long as she squashes her because then they’ll have a five-to-three advantage.

-Tessitore plugged the Jey vs. Fatu match on Friday and explained how the advantage worked in a WarGames match.

(5) BIANCA BELAIR vs. NIA JAX – WarGames Advantage match

Tessitore said Belair’s 24 wins in 2024 is the most of anyone all year in WWE, ahead of second place Breakker. Jax then made her entrance. The bell rang 48 minutes into the hour. Jax charged at Belair as soon as the bell rang and when Belair was still taking off her ring jacket. Belair made a comeback at ringside, but Jax caught her leaping off the ring apron and rammed her back-first into the ringpost. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

They fought back and froth after the break. Belair avoided a charging Jax and sent her shoulder-first through the ropes into the turnbuckle. She then dove onto Jax at ringside. She rolled Jax back into the ring and then went for a handspring moonsault. Jax moved and then landed a legdrop for a two count. She followed with a legdrop off the second rope for another two count. Belair caught Jax on the top rope and press-slammed her to the mat. Jax tucked just in time. Belair then landed a running handspring moonsault for a near fall at 8:00.

Jax came back with a Samaon Drop. Belair knocked Jax off balance on the second rope and then back suplexed her for a two count. The top turnbuckle pad came off. Jax yanked Belair by her braid into the exposed turnbuckle, but Belair stopped short. Jax stayed on the attack with a splash in the corner. Jax threw Belair onto the announce desk. Jax reset the ref’s count and then whipped Belair into the steps.

When Jax climbed to the second rope, Bayley yanked Jax’s leg. Belair returned to the ring and leaped off the top rope with a 450 splash for the win. Bayley was in the background smiling. Tessitore asked if Bayley established enough trust to be chosen to be the fifth woman in WarGames.

WINNER: Belair in 11:00.

