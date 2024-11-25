News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1900 (Nov. 25, 2024): Keller’s report on AEW Full Gear, AEW Full Gear Roundtable, WWE Crown Jewel Roundtable, Parks column revisiting WWE Draft, more

November 25, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1900

Cover-dated November 25, 2024

LINK: 1900 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s report on AEW Full Gear… AEW Full Gear Roundtable scores and reviews… WWE Crown Jewel Roundtable scores and review… Greg Parks column revisiting the previous WWE Draft… Keller’s TV Reports… More…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO  (app users hard-press the link to activate)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024