FREE PODCAST 11/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (11-24-2019) WWE Survivor Series post-show with Greg Parks, live callers, on-site correspondent discussing Brock-Rey, Field-Bryan, more (84 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years (11-24-2019) to an episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down the WWE Survivor Series show from top to bottom. Calls and emails include topics such as the booking of the men’s elimination match, The Fiend vs. Daniel Bryan, Brock Lesnar vs. Rey Mysterio, NXT’s successful night. An on-site correspondent joined the show, also, to talk about the in-arena experience at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

