FREE PODCAST 11/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (11-24-2019) WWE Survivor Series post-show with Greg Parks, live callers, on-site correspondent discussing Brock-Rey, Field-Bryan, more (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years (11-24-2019) to an episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down the WWE Survivor Series show from top to bottom. Calls and emails include topics such as the booking of the men’s elimination match, The Fiend vs. Daniel Bryan, Brock Lesnar vs. Rey Mysterio, NXT’s successful night. An on-site correspondent joined the show, also, to talk about the in-arena experience at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.