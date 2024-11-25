VIP AUDIO 11/25 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (11-25-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: WWE Survivor Series 2006 Preview with analysis of the build, Smackdown reaction, more (60 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Nov. 25, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They previewed Survivor Series and discussed Smackdown and a few other sidebar topics.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

