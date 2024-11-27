TNA IMPACT HITS & MISSES (11/21): Rhino vs. Kazarian, Steve Maclin Cinematic segment, Grace and Slamovich, Mike Santana promo, Rascalz and Kushida

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

NOVEMBER 21, 2024

FAYETTEVILLE, NC AT CROWN ARENA

AIRED ON AXS TV

OPINION BY JOHN LASLO, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

(1) MASHA SLAMOVICH (c) vs. ALISHA EDWARDS — No DQ TNA Knockouts Title match – MINOR HIT

A little let down by this one. I was expecting more. I get that while both Slamovich and Edwards are both brawlers and used to No DQ matches, and Edwards has improved tremendously since her lowest point during COVID-19 lockdown, there is still a significant skill gap here. I’m more upset that Edwards is constantly backing up her fellow members of The System, and none could be bothered to show up to make life difficult for Slamovich (and give the rest of us a better show). I did enjoy the little interaction between Jordynne Grace and Slamovich at the end, for what it’s worth.

THE RASCALZ AND KUSHIDA BACKSTAGE – MINOR HIT

I have no idea why Kushida is with them, but I am looking forward to this match with the Hardys and Austin.

(2) JODY THREAT (w/Dani Luna) vs. ASH BY ELEGANCE (w/The Concierge & Heather By Elegance) – MINOR HIT

Oh, so the tag team Ash by Elegance and Heather by Elegance will be winning the Knock Out tag championship next week? They really need to change the booking for the KO tag championship, we’ve seen this play out the same way three times already.

MIKE SANTANA PROMO – HIT

Man, Mike Santana has hit at the exact wrong time. He’s great, and he should be getting world title shots. However, the timing is wrong. Hendry is hitting on all cylinders and getting outside interest. It looks like it’s going to be Santana vs. Hendry at some point, and they both could be top dog.

(3) RHINO vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN – MISS

I’ve never seen such an exact “this is the middle of the card” match in my life. Neither wrestler phoned it in, but nor did they take any risks. Ultimately forgettable.

STEVE MACLIN CINEMATIC – HIT

I have no idea what is going on with these, but I love them. They are that exact level of pretentiousness that I really dig in movies. Give me the Maclin/Rosemary cinematic universe, and I’ll be a happy boy.

(4) LEON SLATER & LAREDO KID vs. MOOSE & JDC – HIT

Everyone else on this card: Treading water.

Leon Slater: Showcasing ability.

Honestly, I loved this match. I want more Laredo Kid, and more Leon Slater, they are great talents in the ring.

JOE HENDRY ADDRESSES THE AUDIENCE – HIT

Good, simple, to the point.

(5) SAVANNAH EVANS vs. BRITTANY JADE – HIT

I love Savannah Evans, I love that she’s finally able to show the aggression that she’s known for on the indies. Great little match.

JORDYNNE GRACE AND MASHA SLAMOVICH BACKSTAGE – HIT

Awww, yeah. Two out of Three falls, that’s a match that’s worth watching.

(6) MATT HARDY & JEFF HARDY & ACE AUSTIN vs. TRENT SEVEN & JAKE SOMETHING & HAMMERSTONE – HIT

There have been a lot of Trios matches lately, haven’t there? Seems like this Hardys run is about getting as many people dream matches as they can. They are all pretty decent matches, but also all kinda samey.

FINAL THOUGHTS – MINOR HIT

This card was fine. Extraordinarily fine. Just exceptionally beige. It was treading water. Given that there is going to be a from the vaults episode on Thanksgiving, this was effectively the Go Home Show for Turning Point. However, didn’t give me any sizzle, and it didn’t sell any steak. If it had been a typical show before a Go Home Show, it would have been perfect. Instead it was just passable.

