WWE WAR GAMES PLE PREVIEW (12/1): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2024
Where: Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 16,797 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 17,288. The arena has a capacity of 19,700 spectators when configured for basketball.
How To Watch: Live on Peacock and WWE Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Roman Reigns & C.M. Punk & Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso & Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa & Jacob Fatu & “Big” Bronson Reed – Men’s War Games match
- Rhea Ripley & Bianca Belair & Bayley & Naomi & Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan & Nia Jax & Raquel Rodriguez & Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae – Women’s War Games match
- Gunther vs. Damian Priest – World Heavyweight Championship match
- L.A. Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – United States Championship match
- Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser – Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat match
