News Ticker

WWE WAR GAMES PLE PREVIEW (12/1): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

November 30, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, December 1, 2024

Where: Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 16,797 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 17,288. The arena has a capacity of 19,700 spectators when configured for basketball.

How To Watch: Live on Peacock and WWE Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

  • Roman Reigns & C.M. Punk & Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso & Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa & Jacob Fatu & “Big” Bronson Reed – Men’s War Games match
  • Rhea Ripley & Bianca Belair & Bayley & Naomi & Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan & Nia Jax & Raquel Rodriguez & Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae – Women’s War Games match
  • Gunther vs. Damian Priest – World Heavyweight Championship match
  • L.A. Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – United States Championship match
  • Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser – Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat match

PREVIOUS PLE RESULTS: WWE CROWN JEWEL RESULTS (11/2): Keller’s report on Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther, Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan, New Bloodline vs. Reigns & Usos, Orton vs. Owens, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Boxer Ricky Hatton looks back on being a guest GM on WWE Raw, says he punched a wrestler harder than he should have

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024