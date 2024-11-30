WWE WAR GAMES PLE PREVIEW (12/1): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, December 1, 2024

Where: Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 16,797 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 17,288. The arena has a capacity of 19,700 spectators when configured for basketball.

How To Watch: Live on Peacock and WWE Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Roman Reigns & C.M. Punk & Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso & Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa & Jacob Fatu & “Big” Bronson Reed – Men’s War Games match

Rhea Ripley & Bianca Belair & Bayley & Naomi & Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan & Nia Jax & Raquel Rodriguez & Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae – Women’s War Games match

Gunther vs. Damian Priest – World Heavyweight Championship match

L.A. Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – United States Championship match

Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser – Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat match

PREVIOUS PLE RESULTS: WWE CROWN JEWEL RESULTS (11/2): Keller’s report on Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther, Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan, New Bloodline vs. Reigns & Usos, Orton vs. Owens, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Boxer Ricky Hatton looks back on being a guest GM on WWE Raw, says he punched a wrestler harder than he should have