FREE PODCAST 12/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Fann: Toni Storm’s return, Mariah’s push, Continental Classic, on-site correspondent, chat, callers (180 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Rich Fann to discuss the Dec. 11 edition of AEW Dynamite including the return of Toni Storm, Mariah May defending the Women’s Title against Mina Shirakawa in the main event, the Continental Classic, Christian bringing up Mox’s rehab on air, MJF’s brief return, the Bandido cinematic videos, and more with live caller, email, and chat interactions throughout. Plus, an on-site correspondent details what it was like in the arena in Kansas City.

