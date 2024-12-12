VIP AUDIO 12/11 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review (Dec. 11 episode): Mariah defends against Shirakawa, Ospreay-Claudio, Cole-O’Reilly, Brody-Ricochet, Darby, more (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Dec. 11 edition of AEW Dynamite including Mariah May defending the AEW Women’s Title against Mina Shirakawa in the main event, Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Brody King vs. Ricochet, a Darby promo about Moxley, Christian Cage attacked by Hook, Moxley challenges three opponents to face him for his title at Worlds End, and more.

