FREE PODCAST 12/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review MLW’s One Shot with Eric Bischoff, featuring CozyMax vs. Contra Unit, Mistico vs. Lee, more (69 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review MLW’s One Shot 2024, a mostly miserable show featuring Eric Bischoff as guest GM, a bunch of in-jokes referencing inside events from 25 years ago, and somewhere in between some wrestling matches like CozyMax (Kojima & Okumura) facing Contea Unit (Minoru Suzuki & Ikuru Kwon) for the tag titles, Mistico defends his title and mask against Trevor Lee, and more. For VIP, they find some much needed redemption from Wrestling Revolver, where Moose faces Myron Reed and the much-anticipated no ropes barbed wire match between Alpha Sigma Sigma and RED.

