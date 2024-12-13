AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (12/11): Amin’s alt-perspective report on Continental Classic matches, Dynamite Dozen battle royal, Mox & Pac vs. White & Cassidy, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

DECEMBER 11, 2024

KANSAS CITY, MO. AT T-MOBILE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

REPORT BY AMIN AJANI, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reports tonight that 4,020 tickets had been distributed shortly before showtime. The arena has a capacity of 19,252 spectators when configured for concerts.

(1) JON MOXLEY & PAC vs. JAY WHITE & ORANGE CASSIDY

Orange and White wasted no time attacking Moxley and Pac ringside. Orange and White rammed Moxley and Pac on opposite sides of the barricade. Moxley responded by running Orange into the barricade. The match officially got underway with White delivering a backbreaker to Pac but Moxley made the save. Moxley and White exchanged big chops inside the ring. Orange tagged himself into the match. Orange called for an Orang Punch but Moxley rolled to the floor. Moxley took control backdropping Orange onto the announcers table. Christian Cage was shown watching with The Patriarchy in a private booth. Orange responded by nailing Moxley with a superkick. White ran wild planting Moxley and Pac with a pair of DDT. Pac stopped White’s momentum with a boot. [c]

Moxley rocked White with strikes returning from break. Christian told Kip Sabian, Nick and Mother Wayne something as they left the private booth. Moxley rocked White with a lariat for two. White responded by catching Pac with a Dragon Screw. Moxley and Orange exchanged big strikes. Orange planted Pac with a Satellite DDT. Orange delivered a flying DDT to Moxley for two. Orange caught Pac with a Stun Dog Millionaire. White appeared launching Pac with a Sleeper Suplex. Orange caught Moxley with Beach Break for two. Wheeler Yuta stood on the ring apron. Orange knocked Marina Shafir off the ring apron. Orange nailed Yuta with an Orange Punch. Orange nailed Moxley with an Orange Punch. Orange called for a second Orange Punch. “Hangman” Adam Page just entered the ring attacking Moxley for the DQ finish.

WINNERS: Jon Moxley & Pac via Disqualification in 14:15.

—Orange yanked Hangman off Moxley. Orange and Hangman exchanged strikes. Hangman and White exchanged strikes. Hangman ducked as Orange yanked White with an Orange Punch. Orange rocked Hangman with an Orange Punch. White dropped Orange with a Bladerunner. Moxley, Pac and Yuta watched from ringside. Moxley and his crew took out Hangman, Orange and White after the match. [c]

(Amin’s Thoughts: I like how AEW is now adding more credible challengers into the Moxley angle and World Title picture. I just thought it would’ve been a bit better Orange got the pin in the match. Orange is coming off losing a World Title match at the Full Gear PPV. Couldn’t they just place Yuta in this match to take the pin? Overall, a good match and angle to set up the Fatal-4-Way for the Worlds End PPV.)

—They aired a cool Bandido vignette who’s returning to AEW soon.

—Jon Moxley was backstage with his crew. Moxley spoke about how egos ruin pro wrestling. He spoke about how Hangman, Orange and White all want shots at the AEW World Title. He put out the challenge for a Fatal-4-Way at Worlds End PPV. They all walked off.

—Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness were shown on commentary. We heard Christian Cage’s voice who was still inside the private booth. He spoke about the Fatal-4-Way match for the Worlds End PPV. He said that he has a problem with everyone involved in the match. He told Moxley that he would be waiting if Moxley walked out as AEW World Champion. He said he would send Moxley back to rehab. He said he would rehab the AEW World Title. Hook appeared breaking the glass window with his cast. Hook attacked Christian inside the private booth. Hook went to throw Christian off the balcony. Christian got away. Hook fought off Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian as Christian made an escape.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A good heel promo from Christian who’s great at playing his role. A good physical angle with Hook looking to get his hands on Christian. Fine way to set up a Hook and Christian match.)

(2) WILL OSPREAY vs. CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI — AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match

Ospreay received a strong reaction from the crowd. Claudio made his entrance through the crowd. Ospreay caught Claudio with a Spanish Fly for two as the match began. Ospreay connected with a Sasuke Special to the floor. Ospreay followed hitting with a springboard forearm for two. Ospreay called for an OzCutter but Claudio countered into an uppercut for two. Claudio connected with an uppercut. Ospreay responded with a hook kick. Claudio took control swinging Ospreay into the ring steps. Claudio connected with a rolling uppercut for two. [c]

Ospreay caught Claudio with a handspring kick for a double down. Ospreay made a comeback hitting a suplex. Ospreay connected with a standing Sky Twister for two. Ospreay went for an Octopus Hold but Claudio grabbed the ropes. Claudio took back control hitting planting Claudio with a gut-wrench suplex for two. Ospreay responded by yanking Claudio off the ropes. Ospreay went for a Sky Twister but Claudio moved. Claudio connected with a running uppercut for two.

Claudio and Ospreay exchanged strikes inside the ring. Ospreay caught Claudio with an OzCutter. Claudio responded by catching Ospreay with a popup uppercut for two. Claudio rocked Ospreay with a running lariat for two. Claudio called for the Neutralizer. Ospreay applied catching Ospreay with a jackknife cover for the win.

WINNER: Will Ospreay in 13:25 to earn three points in the AEW Continental Classic

—Claudio gave Ospreay a Neutralizer after the match. Claudio grabbed a chair. The crowd cheered as Darby Allin ran down to make the save. Darby and Ospreay had a stare down inside the ring. They both nodded at each other.

(Amin’s Thoughts: As expected, a very strong match between Claudio and Ospreay in the Continental Classic. I actually liked the finish as they wanted to protect Claudio who’s part of the top heel faction. They also gave Ospreay the win who should be one of the wrestlers in the semi-finals of the tournament. The post-match stuff was simple but worked with Darby Allin and Ospreay giving nods of respect to each other.)

—Renee Paquette interviewed Ricochet backstage. Ricochet spoke about coming to AEW because of the competition. He sarcastically mocked Brodie King’s size against him. He mentioned King wasn’t Ricochet. He said he and King are both 1-1 in the Continental Classic. He pulled out MVP’s business card. He said he’s holding all the cards.

—They showed an SUV arriving at the arena. The door opened. It was MJF wearing the Dynamite Diamond Ring. He stepped out of the SUV. [c]

—Renee interviewed Matt Cardona backstage. Cardona said it’s great to be back in AEW. He said he’s always ready. He said he’s been busting his ass to reinvent himself. He said he’s not waiting around for his ROH World Title match against Chris Jericho. He challenged Brian Keith to a match on Rampage.

—Renee interviewed Kyle O’Reilly backstage. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett appeared. Taven told O’Reilly they didn’t have to do this because MJF was playing them. Bennett noted the match with Adam Cole and O’Reilly was already happening. He told O’Reilly to remember they were all family. O’Reilly said they should’ve thought about that before letting one of their brothers get hurt.

(3) ADAM COLE vs. KYLE O’REILLY — Finals of the Dynamite Diamond Ring to face MJF at Worlds End PPV

Cole offered a handshake. O’Reilly smacked Cole’s hand away. Cole and O’Reilly began with mat wrestling. Cole went for a superkick but O’Reilly rolled to the floor. O’Reilly went for a Triangle Hold but Cole broke free. O’Reilly went for a roundhouse kick but Cole rolled to the floor. O’Reilly rocked Cole with a series of combination strikes. [c]

Cole rocked O’Reilly with a superkick returning from break. Cole connected with an Ushigorishi for two. O’Reilly responded with a knee strike to Cole’s mid-section. O’Reilly took back control hitting a flying knee strike from the ring apron. Cole responded by catching O’Reilly with a Shining Wizard for a double down. O’Reilly responded right back with a rebound clothesline. O’Reilly applied a knee bar but Cole grabbed the ropes.

Cole and O’Reilly exchanged strikes on the ropes. Cole caught O’Reilly with a Panama Sunrise. O’Reilly responded by catching Cole in an ankle lock. Cole broke free, sending O’Reilly to the floor. Cole nailed O’Reilly with a superkick . MJF made his way ringside. Cole knocked MJF off the ring apron. O’Reilly went for an inside cradle but Cole kicked out. O’Reilly went for an ankle lock. Cole countered into an inside cradle for the win.

WINNER: Adam Cole in 10:50 to earn a match with MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring at Worlds End.

—MJF left through the crowd. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett checked on O’Reilly. Cole offered O’Reilly a handshake. o’Reilly refused and left the ring.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A good B level match between Cole and O’Reilly. They made Cole look strong, stopping MJF’s distraction and still getting the clean win over O’Reilly. Cole and MJF will now have their match one year later at the Worlds End PPV. I would just like for Cole and MJF to move onto something different because this program hasn’t been good at all.)

—FTR were backstage. Cash Wheeler spoke about the upcoming Fight for the Fallen. Dax Harwood said Dynamite will be streaming on TBS and MAX. He said they are bringing pro wrestling back to their city. He challenged Moxley and his crew to show up to Collision. [c]

—ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was backstage for a New York Minute. He spoke about Matt Cardona’a challenge to Bryan Keith on Rampage. Keith said he’s gonna take a bite out of Cardona. Jericho said he would be joining commentary for the match. He said he will have a contract signing with Cardona on ROH TV.

—Tony Schiavone interviewed Darby Allin backstage. Darby said the quest is never over. He said Jon Moxley was chipping away at what makes AEW. He spoke about saying then ending Bryan Danielson’s career at WrestleDream. He said people say he’s kinda reckless. He began punching his mouth which started to bleed. He said the blood doesn’t bother him. He said what bothers him is when people do nothing about it. He said the Continental Classic is everything that’s right about AEW. He said he needs to win the tournament because it represents AEW. He said this company gave Moxley a second shot. He said it let Sting go out on his own terms. He said nothing fools Moxley more than the lies he tells himself.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This kinda setting shows Schiavone’s biggest strengths having sit-down interviews and asking the questions which wrestling fans would like to hear. Great delivery and promo from Darby Allin. Everything Darby says feels so authentic and believable. Darby should be the one to beat Moxley for the AEW World Title when that time comes.)

(4) BRODIE KING vs. RICOCHET — AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match

King took control early, tossing Ricochet across the ring. Ricochet responded by catching King with handstand head scissors. Ricochet went for a dive but King stopped him with a shoulder tackle. King took control planting Ricochet with an apron powerbomb. King crushed Ricochet with a running crossbody into the barricade. [c]

Ricochet went for a handspring but King countered into a German Suplex for two. Ricochet responded by catching King with a flying kick. Ricochet followed by hitting a Space Flying Tiger Drop to the floor. Ricochet delivered a 450 Splash but King kicked out at one. King responded nailing Ricochet with a lariat for two. King called for the Gonzo Bomb but Ricochet countered into a rollup for a near fall. King battled back hitting a corner cannonball for two.

King and Ricochet battled for position on the ring. Ricochet caught King with a Sunset Bomb. Ricochet delivered a Shooting Star Press. King no-sold it, catching Ricochet in a sleeper hold. Ricochet grabbed hold onto the ropes. Ricochet caught King with a DDT onto the exposed turnbuckle. Ricochet kicked a dazed King onto the exposed turnbuckle. The crowd booed Ricochet as he delivered a pair of sliding elbows for the win.

WINNER: Ricochet in 12:50 to earn three points in the AEW Continental Classic.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was another good Continental Classic match. I liked the layout with King playing the powerhouse. Ricochet was great for his part selling King’s moves when needed. The closing moments of the match was noteworthy with Ricochet playing a subtle heel using the exposed turnbuckle to his advantage helping him get the win. Ricochet right now feels like just another wrestler on the AEW roster. A possible heel turn could help bring out a character change in Ricochet.)

—AEW World Tag Team Champions Private Party was backstage. Action Andretti and Lio Rush appeared wanting a shot at the tag team titles. Top Flight appeared and wanted a chat with Andretti and Rush. This led to both sides exchanging verbal jabs at each other. Private Party suggested both teams face each other on Collision. Rush offered Darius a handshake. Darius pulled Rush in. Top Flight walked off.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This right here showed you everything that’s wrong with AEW’s Tag Team Division.)

—They showed highlights of the AEW All In hype rally at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. [c]

—Renee hosted a backstage interview between TBS Champion Merceds Mone vs. Anna Jay. Mone spoke about Anna going to Japan to train. She said she trained as well in Japan. She spoke about Jay being 26. She said she was already a 5-time World Champion when she was 26. Jay told Mone she isn’t going anywhere. She said she admired what Mone is does inside the ring. She said she’s going into the match as an underdog. She said she keeps proving people wrong. She said all she needs is three seconds to win the TBS Title.

—They aired a highlight package hyping the AEW Women’s World Title match between Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa

(5) MARIAH MAY vs. MINA SHIRAKAWA — AEW Women’s World Title Match

May and Shirakawa began exchanging strikes. Shirakawa caught May with a basement dropkick. Shirakawa worked over May’s leg. Shirakawa placed May in a Figure-4-Leg Lock. This led to both May and Shirakawa both rolling out the ring. May battled back, running Shirakawa into the barricade. May rocked Shirakawa with a dropkick into the barricade. Thunder Rosa was shown holding signs in the crowd. Shirakawa responded by yanking May onto the ring apron. Shirakawa placed May in a Figure-4-Leg Lock around the ring post. [c]

May and Shirakawa exchanged strikes returning from break. May delivered a head butt. Shirakawa responded with a spinning back fist for a double down. Shirakawa connected with a backdrop suplex for two. May responded by catching Shirakawa with handstand head scissors. Shirkawa avoided a head butt hitting a reverse DDT for two. Shirakawa delivered a Draping DDT but May grabbed the ropes.

May responded by rocking Shirakawa with a pair of knee strikes. May connected with May Day but Shirakawa for two. The crowd chanted for Mina. May went for a second May Day. Shirakawa caught May with a bad looking Crucifix Bomb for two. Shirakawa connected with a flying slingblade. Shirakawa delivered a Glorious Driver for two. May responded by catching Shirakawa with a head butt. May delivered Storm Zero for the win.

WINNER: Mariah May in 11:10 to retain the AEW Women’s World Title.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I enjoyed the match and was glad to see it get the main event on the show. A strong showing from May and Shirakawa working well together. I kinda thought they might’ve wanted to give Shirakawa an out to save the rematch for the PPV. Don’t really think that would be the direction with Shirakawa losing clean. Thunder Rosa looks to be the next challenger with her being ringside. Overall, a good match and win for May.)

—Mariah May posed with the AEW Women’s World Title. The crowd went wild as Toni Storm’s old music played. Thunder Rosa held up a sign reading “WTF!” TonI Storm returned in her classic look. Storm posed. The show ended.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A pretty good reason to save the Women’s Title match for the main event when one of the biggest stars in the Women’s Division also makes her return. I guess people thought Storm might return in her “Timeless” character. This was great seeing the crowd giving Storm such a great reaction. I’m actually looking forward to seeing where this actually leads and if Storm will remain in her classic character. This now gives May a much needed storyline driven program which has been missing dearly during her run as champion.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: The Continental Classic continues to balance out the overall show flow which has been making these recent episodes of AEW Dynamite more easier to watch. We also got a big return of Toni Storm on the show. Overall, a good show. This is a show where AEW showed it’s biggest strength by focusing on in-ring wrestling.

