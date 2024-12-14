VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #840 (December 25, 2004): Cover Story on proposed June ECW Reunion PPV, final installment of Tom Prichard Torch Talk, tons of news, End Notes, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #840 cover-dated December 25, 2004: A cover story on the proposed June ECW Reunion PPV, the list of available talent for the show, one example of a potential line-up, the pros and cons of producing the event, and Paul Heyman’s status… The Top Five Stories of the Week with even more on the Ric Flair-Mick Foley backstage confrontation last week… A jam-packed WWE Newswire with details of what exactly caused WWE to essentially suspend Paul Heyman, the latest on John Laurenaitis’s planned changes for the WWE structure… Backstage news on Tough Enough’s Daniel Puder and Mike Mizanin from last week’s Smackdown… Details on Brock Lesnar’s communications with WWE… Why some in WWE were disappointed Daniel Puder won… The future of the Tough Enough concept… Triple H complains about one story in the wrestling press, and upon further review, he’s right… More on the Bob Holly-Rene Dupree incident including a fascinating new detail about what instigated it… What’s going on with the Dudleys… WrestleMania ideas… Why the treatment of the new WWE Divas has wrestlers upset… Controversial comments off-air by Khosrow Daivari and his real background… Even more WWE news, plus the TNA Newswire, ROH Newswire, and ETC. Newswire… The eighth and final installment of the Tom Prichard “Torch Talk” as he reveals his thoughts on Randy Orton vs. John Cena as future stars, Stephanie vs. Shane McMahon in their quest for power in WWE, Jerry Lawler, Steve Austin, Coach, Al Snow, Mick Foley, Ric Flair, Tazz, Vince Russo, and Pat Patterson… Bruce Mitchell’s feature column reviews Jerry Jarrett’s recently released book on TNA… Wade Keller’s “End Notes” comments on some of the top stories of the week in pro wrestling… Plus Torch Triple Play, the weekly schedule, and more…

